NFL

NFL Owners Reject Rule To Make Roughing The Passer Reviewable

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz 10nfl roughing jarrett 1 ea40 videosixteenbynine3000
rsz 10nfl roughing jarrett 1 ea40 videosixteenbynine3000

There is always plenty of news that comes out of the annual NFL owner’s meetings. There are always coaches and general managers giving quotes about their off-season progress, as it serves as a good check-in for the media a couple of months removed from the Super Bowl.

But some of the more intriguing subject matters of the meetings are the proposals to rule changes around the league, and that is no different in 2023.

NFL Owners Reject Rule To Make Roughing The Passer Reviewable

Arguably the biggest news regarding any new tweaks to the game will be roughing the passer situations. The penalty has become a huge issue in the league over the last few years as the NFL looks to protect its players, and especially its quarterbacks. Players are being flagged for 15-yard penalties for routine hits on QBs that show no intent to injure, hurting defenses and adding yet another offensive advantage.

There are full compilations that can be found online of questionable (at best) roughing the passer calls, some of which adversely affected the outcome of games.

A proposed “solution” to the problem was up for vote at the owners meetings. A new rule would make roughing the passer calls reviewable, giving referees extra time to make the correct call, which would have helped tremendously in 2021 and 2022.

But apparently, the notion was nixed. According to Ian Rapoport, the proposal to make the call reviewable was not approved by vote of the owners.

It is an odd revelation, given the outcry to the issue over the lat couple of seasons. There are so many things that can be reviewable already, and roughing the passer has become one of the calls that has affected games the most. It would have stood reason for the proposal to be passed.

There were a couple of other small changes that could catch your eye next season, one of which regarding jersey numbers. It was approved on Tuesday for NFL players to wear the number 0, which falls in line with the other changes made to jersey numbers over the last few years.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 10nfl roughing jarrett 1 ea40 videosixteenbynine3000
NFL

LATEST NFL Owners Reject Rule To Make Roughing The Passer Reviewable

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  1h
edensrodgers
NFL
Aaron Rodgers Finds Love in the NBA with Milwaukee Bucks Owner’s Daughter Mallory Edens
Author image David Evans  •  19h

While the sports world focuses on the future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, there’s another story brewing off the field: his rumored romance with Mallory Edens, daughter of…

rsz fso vhyaqaex2js
NFL
Jets Coach “Not Hitting Panic Button” On Aaron Rodgers Situation
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 27 2023

It is unclear where the Packers and Jets stand in their attempt to get a trade done for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but Robert Saleh doesn’t seem to be all too…

Purdy
NFL
John Lynch Says Brock Purdy Is “Leader” To Be 49ers Starting QB
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 27 2023
https cdn.cnn .com cnnnext dam assets 221214142302 brock purdy celebrate 49ers bucs
NFL
LOOK: Brock Purdy Has Insane Cast On After Elbow Surgery
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 26 2023
rsz lars nootbar japan 032123
NFL
Lars Nootbar Goes From 60k Followers To Nearly 1 Million On Instagram
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 23 2023
rsz i 1
NFL
WATCH: Jimmy Garoppolo Thinks ‘Tuck Rule’ Was A Fumble
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 23 2023
Arrow to top