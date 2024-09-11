NFL insiders say it’s a ‘long shot’ for 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey to play in Week 2 vs. the Vikings

Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season is officially over but it didn’t end without some controversy. The Monday Night Football game was between the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers. Roughly an hour before kickoff it was announced that 49ers starting RB Christain McCaffrey would miss the game due to a calf injury.

That news first broke on Sunday but we’ve learned since that it’s not just a calf injury for the All-Pro. McCaffrey is also dealing with Achilles tendonitis. Head coach Kyle Shannahan noted that the Achilles injury is what is keeping CMC off the field. Not an ideal start to the season for McCaffrey as he is a “long shot” to play in Week 2. If he’s out against the Vikings, expect to see Jordan Mason get his second straight start.

While Christian McCaffrey did not play in Week 1 for the 49ers, the team still dominated on the ground. San Francisco had (180.0) rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in their 32-19 win vs. the Jets. Backup RB Jordan Mason got the start for the first time in his career and did not disappoint. Mason carried the ball 28 times for 147 rushing yards and a touchdown. Deebo Samuel carried the ball eight times for 23 yards and a rushing touchdown. While the 49ers were able to win in Week 1, they are going to need McCaffrey back at some point this season.

The 28-year-old is coming off a season in which he led the NFL with 2,023 all-purpose yards. Additionally, his 1,459 rushing yards in 2023 led the league. During practice leading up to Week 1 of the 2024 season, McCaffrey felt some tightness in his calf. Despite McCaffrey being questionable, all signs pointed to him playing vs. the Jets. However, the 49ers listed CMC as inactive at the eleventh hour and it was a surprise to everyone. San Francisco wants their star RB to be 100% healthy when he returns and McCaffrey did not feel that way on Monday night. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that McCaffrey is a “long shot” to play vs. the Vikings in Week 2.