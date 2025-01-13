NFL History: Washington’s Jayden Daniels is the 4th rookie QB to win a road playoff game

In his first season with the Commanders, Jayden Daniels has completely changed the outlook of their franchise. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner led Washington to their first 12+ win season since 1991. It was an impressive rookie campaign for Daniels and he shined with the Commanders. He’s the favorite to win AP Offensive Rookie of the Year.

With a 12-5 finish in 2024, the Commanders were the #6 seed in the NFC playoffs. That gave Washington a road playoff game in the divisional round vs. the Buccaneers. The Commanders lost 37-20 to the Bucs in Week 1. This was a different Commanders team that Tampa Bay faced on Sunday night. Jayden Daniels built confidence all season and found ways to put the team in a position to win. Washington beat the Bucs 23-20 on a walk-off field that doinked in off the post. Daniels made NFL history with that win vs. Tampa Bay. He is the fourth rookie in NFL history to win a road playoff game.

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders will face the Lions in the divisional round

Here’s the entire list of rookie QBs to win road playoff games: *Jayden Daniels 2024

*Russell Wilson 2012

*Mark Sanchez 2009

*Joe Flacco. 2008



On Sunday night, the Commanders were on the road to face the Buccaneers. It was Jayden Daniels’ first playoff game in his professional career. The rookie had an impressive regular season and kept that going in the playoffs. Against Tampa Bay, Daniels was 24-35 for 268 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also finished with a team-high 13 carries for 36 yards. That included his massive scramble on third-and-one that set up Washington’s game-winning field goal.

Jayden Daniels is the fourth rookie QB in NFL history to win a road playoff game. He joins Joe Flacco (2008), Mark Sanchez (2009), and Russell Wilson (2012). That win vs. the Bucs was the Commanders’ sixth-straight win and they’ll carry that momentum into their matchup with the Lions. Washington will be on the road again for the divisional round. They’re set to face the #1 seed Detroit Lions who are coming off a bye. Can Jayden Daniels lead the Commanders to a second-straight road playoff win and a berth to the NFC championship game? Tune in this Saturday at 8:00 p.m. to watch the Commanders play the Lions.