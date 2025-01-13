NFL

NFL History: Washington’s Jayden Daniels is the 4th rookie QB to win a road playoff game

Zach Wolpin
In his first season with the Commanders, Jayden Daniels has completely changed the outlook of their franchise. The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner led Washington to their first 12+ win season since 1991. It was an impressive rookie campaign for Daniels and he shined with the Commanders. He’s the favorite to win AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. 

With a 12-5 finish in 2024, the Commanders were the #6 seed in the NFC playoffs. That gave Washington a road playoff game in the divisional round vs. the Buccaneers. The Commanders lost 37-20 to the Bucs in Week 1. This was a different Commanders team that Tampa Bay faced on Sunday night. Jayden Daniels built confidence all season and found ways to put the team in a position to win. Washington beat the Bucs 23-20 on a walk-off field that doinked in off the post. Daniels made NFL history with that win vs. Tampa Bay. He is the fourth rookie in NFL history to win a road playoff game.

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders will face the Lions in the divisional round


On Sunday night, the Commanders were on the road to face the Buccaneers. It was Jayden Daniels’ first playoff game in his professional career. The rookie had an impressive regular season and kept that going in the playoffs. Against Tampa Bay, Daniels was 24-35 for 268 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also finished with a team-high 13 carries for 36 yards. That included his massive scramble on third-and-one that set up Washington’s game-winning field goal.

Jayden Daniels is the fourth rookie QB in NFL history to win a road playoff game. He joins Joe Flacco (2008), Mark Sanchez (2009), and Russell Wilson (2012). That win vs. the Bucs was the Commanders’ sixth-straight win and they’ll carry that momentum into their matchup with the Lions. Washington will be on the road again for the divisional round. They’re set to face the #1 seed Detroit Lions who are coming off a bye. Can Jayden Daniels lead the Commanders to a second-straight road playoff win and a berth to the NFC championship game? Tune in this Saturday at 8:00 p.m. to watch the Commanders play the Lions.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
