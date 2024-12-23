Jayden Daniels is the first rookie with multiple go-ahead passing touchdowns with 30 seconds or less

One of the biggest storylines of the 2024 season was how quickly the Commanders turned it around. In 2023, the team was 3-14 and had the second overall pick in the 2024 draft. Washington selected Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels out of LSU. The young QB has changed the outlook for the Commanders and the team is in playoff contention.

Washington won their third consecutive game on Sunday in Week 16 vs. Philadelphia. Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts suffered a concussion on the 11th play of the game and did no return. Hurts leaving the game kept the Commanders live and Washington pulled off the incredible second-half comeback. Jayden Daniels and the Commanders scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Eagles. Daniels is the first rookie QB in NFL history to have multiple go-ahead passing touchdowns with 30 seconds or less. That win almost certainly sealed the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year for Daniels.

In 15 starts with the Washington Commanders, Jayden Daniels is 10-5. Sunday’s 36-33 win vs. the Eagles was one of his most impressive so far in his rookie campaign. Daniels was 24-39 for 258 yards, five passing touchdowns, and two interceptions. Despite having five turnovers, the Commanders still found a way to win in Week 16. Washington got the ball with less than two minutes in the fourth quarter against the Eagles and had a chance to win.

Jayden Daniels led the team on a game-winning drive and threw a touchdown with six seconds left. That was the second time this season that Washington scored a game-winning touchdown with less than 30 seconds left. Their first was on a hail-mary attempt to beat the Bears in Week 8. It’s been an impressive rookie season for Daniels and he has the Commanders on the verge of making the postseason. Washington is at home to face the Falcons in Week 17 and finish the season against Dallas in Week 18. NFL.com has the Commanders at a 95% chance to make the playoffs.