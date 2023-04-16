NFL

NFL Draft: Colts Met With CJ Stroud, To Meet Will Levis On Monday

Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Any team that holds a top-5 pick in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft is in an interesting position, especially if they are in need of a quarterback.

The class of 2023 figures to be heavy on quarterback talent. There are as many as four QBs who could be taken within the top-10, and there are plenty of teams that have already called about moving up into the top-5. One trade has already happened, as the Bears dealt away the #1 overall pick since they feel that they have their QB of the future already.

Colts Meeting With Top QB Prospects

The Indianapolis Colts have some serious decisions to make, and they are covering all their bases when it comes to player interviews as we approach draft day.

The Colts have been looking for their quarterback of the future for the past few years since the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck, and this may be the off-season in which they are in best position. They hold the 4th overall pick in the upcoming draft, which should be a prime position to draft a high-quality QB prospect.

They have the option of moving up further, and are apparently entertaining that possibility. CJ Stroud figures to be one of the first two players taken off of the board, as he and Bryce Young have gone back and forth on whom the favorite to be the top pick is.

Colts May Need To Move Up If Interested In Stroud

But the Colts hosted Stroud for an interview this past Friday. It is very unlikely that they believe the QB will drop to them at number 4, so perhaps they are open to moving up in the draft. Both the Panthers and Texans are in need of their quarterback prospect of the future, and they hold the rights to the first two selections.

Indianapolis will be hosting a more reasonable meeting on Monday. It is reported that Kentucky pass thrower Will Levis will meet with Colts’ brass, and he is considered to be on the second-tier of QBs that are available in the 2023 NFL Draft. He and Anthony Richardson out of Florida are a toss-up for which will be the third quarterback selected, and their projected landing spots vary depending on which outlet’s mock draft you look at.

As it stands today, Young is the overwhelming favorite to be taken first overall, coming in with a line of -375. Stroud is second at +325, and Richardson has been moving up the boards and is currently sitting at +800. Levis is a very distant fourth, with a line of +5000.

