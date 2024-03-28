NFL

NFL analysts believe LSU’s Malik Nabers is the best WR in the 2024 Draft class

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Malik Nabers LSU pic
Malik Nabers LSU pic

The 2024 NFL Draft is less than a month away. Head coaches, general managers, and scouts are busy this time of season. Most are traveling across the country to watch Pro Day’s and private workouts. Yesterday, the LSU Tigers had their 2024 Pro Day and one player shined among the rest. 

It was WR Malik Nabers who had a dazzling performance in front of representatives from all 32 teams. Before the 2023 college season was played, Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. was the consensus #1 WR in his class. However, LSU’s Malik Nabers has increased his draft stock in recent months. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that some teams believe Nabers is the best WR in the 2024 Draft. We’ll have to wait until draft night in April and see which playmaking WR will be off the board first.

Malik Nabers has the chance to be the first WR taken in the 2024 Draft


In his collegiate career, Malik Nabers played three seasons for the LSU Tigers. His most productive season was his 2023 campaign. Nabers had 82 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. Additionally, Nabers was a unanimous All-American WR this season and finished his career as LSU’s all-time receiving yards leader with (3,003). The 20-year-old WR did not participate in drills at the NFL Combine but did put on a show at the Tigers’ Pro Day.

Yesterday, Nabers ran a 4.35 40-yard dash which is fifth amongst WRs in his class. Xavier Worthy from Texas ran a blazing 4.21 and that was going to be hard to beat. The explosive WR also had a vertical jump of 42 inches, tied for the second-best amongst WRs in the 2024 class. Finally, his broad jump was 10 feet, 9 inches. That was the sixth-best in his class. Those NFL Combine measurables are comparable to another LSU WR who’s been productive in the NFL. Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase. Nabers had a faster 40-yard dash and better vertical jump than Chase did when he was entering the draft.


ESPN’s Field Yates called Malik Nabers the most explosive player in the 2024 Draft. It’s hard to argue against that with the talent that Nabers has shown. While Marvin Harrison Jr. was once considered the #1 WR in his class, Malik Nabers is giving him a run for his money. The former LSU WR has already met with the Patriots, Giants, Titans, Jaguars, and Cardinals. Expect Nabers to be a top 10 pick, potentially even top five if he is the first WR taken.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Josh Reynolds Lions pic
NFL

LATEST What can WR Josh Reynolds bring to the Denver Broncos in 2024?

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 28 2024
Brock Purdy 49ers pic
NFL
Niners CEO Jed York knows an inevitable pay raise for QB Brock Purdy is in their plans
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 27 2024

In the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers had the last pick, number 262. The pick is normally known as “Mr. Irrelevant”. San Francisco ended up taking QB Brock Purdy out…

J.K. Dobbins Ravens pic
NFL
Can free agent RB J.K. Dobbins bounce back and have a healthy 2024 season?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 27 2024

To begin the 2023 season, J.K. Dobbins was the starting RB for the Ravens. The 25-year-old played only eight games in 2022 due to injury. Baltimore was optimistic that Dobbins…

rsz kirk cousins 2023 vs green bay
NFL
5 Biggest Guaranteed Contracts Given Out During NFL Free Agency 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 27 2024
7187001 web1 AP22332633751043
NFL
NFL Changes Kickoff Rules, Steelers Sign Kickoff Return Specialist
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 26 2024
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn3
NFL
Dak Prescott Appears To Be Headed For NFL Free Agency In 2025
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 26 2024
rsz 20051504850
NFL
The Titans Have Made L’Jarius Sneed One Of The Top Paid CBs In The NFL
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 26 2024
Arrow to top