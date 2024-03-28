The 2024 NFL Draft is less than a month away. Head coaches, general managers, and scouts are busy this time of season. Most are traveling across the country to watch Pro Day’s and private workouts. Yesterday, the LSU Tigers had their 2024 Pro Day and one player shined among the rest.

It was WR Malik Nabers who had a dazzling performance in front of representatives from all 32 teams. Before the 2023 college season was played, Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. was the consensus #1 WR in his class. However, LSU’s Malik Nabers has increased his draft stock in recent months. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that some teams believe Nabers is the best WR in the 2024 Draft. We’ll have to wait until draft night in April and see which playmaking WR will be off the board first.

Malik Nabers has the chance to be the first WR taken in the 2024 Draft

Malik Nabers is an athletic freak. 42 inch vert to go with a 4.35 40 yard dash. He’s having the kind of pro-day that could propel him to being WR1

pic.twitter.com/c99bA2zaqJ — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) March 27, 2024



In his collegiate career, Malik Nabers played three seasons for the LSU Tigers. His most productive season was his 2023 campaign. Nabers had 82 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns. Additionally, Nabers was a unanimous All-American WR this season and finished his career as LSU’s all-time receiving yards leader with (3,003). The 20-year-old WR did not participate in drills at the NFL Combine but did put on a show at the Tigers’ Pro Day.

Yesterday, Nabers ran a 4.35 40-yard dash which is fifth amongst WRs in his class. Xavier Worthy from Texas ran a blazing 4.21 and that was going to be hard to beat. The explosive WR also had a vertical jump of 42 inches, tied for the second-best amongst WRs in the 2024 class. Finally, his broad jump was 10 feet, 9 inches. That was the sixth-best in his class. Those NFL Combine measurables are comparable to another LSU WR who’s been productive in the NFL. Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase. Nabers had a faster 40-yard dash and better vertical jump than Chase did when he was entering the draft.

LSU Wide Receiver Malik Nabers last season: 🐯 Vs Man Coverage: 90.8 PFF Grade (2nd)

🐯 Vs Zone Coverage: 91.6 PFF Grade (1st) ONLY WR with 90+ Grades in both categories pic.twitter.com/TqnqAFhpS4 — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 27, 2024



ESPN’s Field Yates called Malik Nabers the most explosive player in the 2024 Draft. It’s hard to argue against that with the talent that Nabers has shown. While Marvin Harrison Jr. was once considered the #1 WR in his class, Malik Nabers is giving him a run for his money. The former LSU WR has already met with the Patriots, Giants, Titans, Jaguars, and Cardinals. Expect Nabers to be a top 10 pick, potentially even top five if he is the first WR taken.