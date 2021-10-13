Newcastle United are interested to sign Timo Werner who is currently on the books of Chelsea, according to reports.

The Tyneside club recently saw a £300 million takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

Since then they have been linked with several top-quality players, with the new owners keen to strengthen the ranks in the January transfer window.

Now according to Bild reporter Christian Falk, the Magpies are keen to sign highly-rated forward Timo Werner.

The arrival of Romelu Lukaku, who joined the Blues in a deal worth around £97.5m from Inter Milan, has pushed the Germany international down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old has managed to make only three starts in the Premier League this season under Thomas Tuchel.

SportsLens View

Timo Werner joined Chelsea in the summer of 2020 from RB Leipzig after the Londoners activated his £47.5 million release clause.

Since his arrival at Stamford Bridge, he has clocked up 60 appearances across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and creating 16 assists in the process (stats from Transfermarkt).

Newcastle can afford to spend a huge fee to secure the German’s signature now that they have the richest owners in the league.

However, the 25-year-old should remain in London and fight for his place.

The Magpies are expected to make rapid strides but it could take some time before they reach the levels of other top Premier League clubs.