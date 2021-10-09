According to a report from the Mirror, Newcastle United are considering Paulo Fonseca as their new manager at St. James’ Park.

The Magpies are said to be discussing the 48-year-old for the job after their £300 million takeover by the Saudi Arabian-backed consortium.

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who is currently managing at Rangers, is also being discussed for the job.

While Antonio Conte has also been linked, although he is reportedly not keen to take the role.

Newcastle’s current boss Steve Bruce is in an uncertain situation now, with the new owners interested to hire someone who can turn them into title challengers.

Fonseca was most recently managing at Roma where he led the Serie A side to a fifth-place finish in his first season.

After leaving La Lupa, the 48-year-old came on the brink of being appointed as the new head coach at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Portuguese even agreed a two-year contract with the North Londoners, but the deal ultimately collapsed due to tax issues.

In his previous position at Shakhtar Donetsk, Fonseca also claimed a shocking victory over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City during the 2017-18 Champions League.

Newcastle United are currently winless in seven Premier League matches and are placed 19th in the table.

But the results will likely improve after they bring in some top players in January, now that they have the wealthiest owners in the league.