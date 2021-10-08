Antonio Conte, who was most recently the manager of Inter Milan, is reportedly not interested to become the next boss at Newcastle United.

The current Magpies’ manager Steve Bruce is said to be in an uncertain position after the club’s £300 million takeover by the Saudi Arabian-backed consortium.

The new owners are said to be keen on hiring a new football coach to turn the Tyneside club into serious Premier League challengers.

And Antonio Conte is reportedly one of the obvious names for the job, given his success with many top European clubs in the past.

The 52-year-old has the distinction of winning many prestigious titles with Juventus, Chelsea and most recently Inter Milan.

Given the financial might of the Magpies now, the former Blues boss could expect to be heavily backed in the transfer market.

However, as per The Sun, Conte is not keen to take the job at St. James’ Park as he wants to join a club that are already in a position to challenge for titles.

Newcastle are currently in the relegation zone, having lost four matches and earning three draws only.

They are expected to survive in the top-flight but it could take quite some time before they can compete with the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Therefore, it makes sense that the Italian is not attracted by the job at St. James’ Park.