Belgium arrive at BC Place in Vancouver on June 26 knowing a point secures their passage into the knockout rounds from Group G, while New Zealand must win to have any realistic chance of advancing. Belgium sit third with two points after draws against Egypt and Iran; New Zealand are fourth with one point following a draw with Iran and a 3-1 defeat to Egypt. The New Zealand vs Belgium World Cup 2026 predictions market has Belgium as dominant favorites at -450.

Belgium’s two scoreless or near-scoreless performances mask a squad loaded with Premier League and Champions League regulars. Kevin De Bruyne (34, Napoli) and Romelu Lukaku (33, Napoli) remain central to everything Rudi Garcia’s side attempt going forward, yet the Red Devils have managed just one goal in 180 minutes of World Cup football so far. New Zealand, by contrast, have shown more attacking intent than expected, scoring three times across their two games, including a 2-2 draw with Iran that demonstrated some resilience under pressure.

Why This Game Matters

Belgium need a win to guarantee their spot in the last 16; a draw may be enough depending on results elsewhere, but losing would end their tournament entirely. New Zealand must win and hope other results go their way. For the All Whites, this is the defining match of the tournament: a first-ever World Cup win would put them in contention for qualification and mark a historic milestone for Oceanian football. Egypt lead Group G on four points, meaning Belgium and New Zealand are effectively fighting for the runner-up position, with Iran also on two points. Every goal and every point differential counts.

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Our Pick

Belgium to win this match at -450 with BetOnline, backed by a squad class advantage that New Zealand’s limited World Cup resources cannot match. The best New Zealand vs Belgium odds for a Belgium victory sit at -450, and while that is a short price, the gulf in squad depth between a side featuring Real Madrid and Manchester City regulars and one built around Championship and lower-league players makes this among the more reliable results on the Group G card.

New Zealand vs Belgium: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Belgium’s underwhelming two draws in Group G have generated scrutiny around Rudi Garcia’s tactical approach, but the squad’s individual quality remains the highest on paper of any side New Zealand will face at this tournament. Thibaut Courtois (34, Real Madrid) anchors the defense, while the midfield trio of De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans (29, Aston Villa), and Amadou Onana (24, Aston Villa) gives Belgium control of possession in any matchup. Lukaku, despite being 33, enters with 90 international goals across 126 caps and will be highly motivated in what may be his final World Cup group game.

New Zealand’s situation is straightforward: victory is required. Manager M. Mayne’s side showed genuine quality in their 2-2 draw with Iran, with Elijah Just (26, Motherwell) scoring twice across the opening two matches to become the team’s leading scorer at this tournament. Chris Wood (34, Nottingham Forest) carries 90 caps and 45 international goals into this fixture as the experienced focal point of the attack, though he has not yet scored at this tournament. The All Whites managed three goals across their first two games, a return that shows attacking ambition but also defensive fragility after conceding five times.

The New Zealand vs Belgium prediction that resonates most strongly is a Belgium win in a match where the Red Devils finally unlock their attacking potential against more open opposition. New Zealand, needing a result, will commit more men forward than Iran or Egypt did, creating the space Belgium’s wide players, particularly Jeremy Doku (24, Manchester City) and Leandro Trossard (31, Arsenal), have struggled to find. The over 3.0 goals line at +104 with BetOnline deserves consideration given New Zealand’s defensive record of five goals conceded in two games.

Recent Form & Trends

New Zealand’s last five results:

Egypt (H): Lost 3-1 – FIFA World Cup

Iran (A): Drew 2-2 – FIFA World Cup

England (N): Lost 0-1 – Friendly

Haiti (N): Lost 0-4 – Friendly

Chile (H): Won 4-1 – FIFA Series

New Zealand’s World Cup results have shown a side capable of scoring but unable to prevent goals at this level. The 2-2 draw with Iran included two competitive strikes, while the 3-1 defeat to Egypt exposed a defense that has now conceded five times in two tournament games. The pre-tournament friendlies, including a 0-4 loss to Haiti, underline the quality gap New Zealand face when stepping up in class.

Belgium’s last five results:

Iran (H): Drew 0-0 – FIFA World Cup

Egypt (H): Drew 1-1 – FIFA World Cup

Tunisia (H): Won 5-0 – Friendly

Croatia (A): Won 2-0 – Friendly

Mexico (N): Drew 1-1 – Friendly

Belgium’s World Cup performances have been defensively solid, with just one goal conceded in 180 minutes against Egypt and Iran, but the attack has misfired. Pre-tournament form was more encouraging: a 5-0 win over Tunisia and a 2-0 victory in Croatia demonstrated the firepower available when Garcia’s side click. The 0-0 against Iran in particular illustrated how a well-organized defensive block can contain Belgium, a concern New Zealand will look to replicate.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Belgium’s squad is largely fit and available for selection. Thibaut Courtois retains the goalkeeping position after keeping consecutive clean sheets in the pre-tournament friendlies, while the full-back pairing of Thomas Meunier (34, Lille) and Timothy Castagne (30, Fulham) provides experienced wide coverage. Zeno Debast (22, Sporting CP) and Arthur Theate (26, Eintracht Frankfurt) have formed the central defensive partnership in the absence of any injury disruptions reported ahead of Matchday 3.

Kevin De Bruyne remains central to Belgium’s creative output, having led the team in chance creation during qualifying. The Belgium squad contains no reported suspensions entering this fixture, allowing Garcia full selection options as he looks to name an attack-minded lineup against a New Zealand side that must open up. Jeremy Doku’s pace on the left and Charles De Ketelaere (25, Atalanta) operating in the number 10 role give Garcia variation going into the final group game.

New Zealand have no new injury concerns reported ahead of the Belgium fixture. Chris Wood, the all-time leading scorer with 45 international goals from 90 caps, leads the attack and will likely be supported by the midfield creativity of Marko Stamenic (24, Swansea City) and Matthew Garbett (24, Peterborough United). Elijah Just has been the standout performer of the tournament for the All Whites with two goals, and his form in the number 10 position will be critical if New Zealand are to manufacture chances against Belgium’s organized backline.

Expected Lineups

New Zealand (4-4-2): Crocombe; Smith, Boxall, Pijnaker, Cacace; McCowatt, Stamenic, Just (c), Garbett; Waine, Wood

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed ahead of kickoff.

Belgium (4-3-3): Courtois; Castagne, Debast, Theate, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans, De Bruyne (c); Doku, Lukaku, Trossard

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed ahead of kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The contest between Elijah Just operating in New Zealand’s midfield and Belgium’s defensive midfielder Amadou Onana (24, Aston Villa) will shape how much space the All Whites can generate centrally. Just has scored twice in this tournament and is New Zealand’s primary creative threat from deep positions. Onana’s physicality and press-resistance for Aston Villa give Belgium a natural screen in front of their defense. If Just can find pockets between Belgium’s midfield and defensive lines, New Zealand have a route to goal. If Onana neutralizes that threat, Belgium’s wide players and Lukaku will have room to pick off a New Zealand side forced to commit numbers forward in search of the win their qualification situation demands.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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New Zealand vs Belgium best bets for June 26:

Belgium to Win @ -450 (BetOnline). Belgium carry a decisive squad quality advantage into this fixture. New Zealand have conceded five goals in two World Cup games, and Belgium’s attack, featuring Lukaku’s 90 international goals and De Bruyne’s chance creation, should find openings against a defense that must take risks while chasing a result. Belgium’s 5W 3D 0L qualifying record and unbeaten run at this tournament underpin the selection despite the short price.

Over 3 Goals @ +104 (BetOnline). New Zealand’s defensive record of five goals conceded in two World Cup matches combined with Belgium’s proven ability to score in volume, including a 5-0 pre-tournament win over Tunisia and 7-0 in qualifying, makes the over 3 total compelling. New Zealand will need to attack, creating the open-game conditions Belgium’s forward line has been waiting for. The +104 price on the over makes this a genuine value angle within the New Zealand vs Belgium betting odds.

Romelu Lukaku Anytime Scorer. Lukaku enters this match with 90 international goals from 126 caps and has historically elevated his output in must-win or late-group-stage matches. New Zealand’s center-back pairing has shipped goals against physically direct attackers at this tournament and Lukaku’s combination play with De Bruyne gives Belgium their most reliable path to goal.

Correct Score: Belgium 3-1 New Zealand. New Zealand demonstrated in their 2-2 draw with Iran that they can and will score at this level, making a clean sheet for Belgium the less likely outcome. A scoreline of 3-1 or 2-1 reflects the realistic scenario where Belgium assert control in the second half but New Zealand grab a consolation through Just, Wood, or Waine. The New Zealand vs Belgium score prediction of 3-1 to Belgium aligns with Belgium’s qualifying goal average and New Zealand’s defensive exposure.

Betting Odds & Lines

The New Zealand vs Belgium odds as of the latest market snapshot are as follows across the three approved operators:

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow New Zealand +1400 +1300 +1300 Draw +600 +600 +600 Belgium -480 -475 -550

Totals (Over/Under 3) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 3 +104 +104 -105 Under 3 -120 -120 -115

The best available price on Belgium is -450 across the market. New Zealand’s best price is +1400 with BetOnline. The draw is available at +600 across all three operators.

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

New Zealand vs Belgium kicks off at 20:00 local time (UTC-7) on June 26, 2026, at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. The match is broadcast in the United States on Fox and Telemundo. Canadian viewers can watch on CTV, TSN, or RDS. UK audiences can follow live coverage on ITV or BBC. Viewers in Australia can watch on SBS or Optus Sport. Full broadcast details for where to watch New Zealand vs Belgium are available through your regional sports broadcaster.

How to Bet

The New Zealand vs Belgium picks and lines are available now at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, and BetNow. To place a bet on this match:

Create or log in to your account at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the FIFA World Cup 2026 section under Soccer or Football. Locate the Group G fixtures and select New Zealand vs Belgium. Browse available markets: match result, totals, anytime scorer, correct score. Select your preferred pick and check the odds match the prices listed above. Enter your stake in the bet slip and review the potential return. Confirm the bet and retain your confirmation number for reference. Monitor the match live via your sportsbook’s live streaming or cash-out function if available.

Responsible Gambling

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