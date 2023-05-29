NFL

New York Jets, Quinnen Williams Are Close To Contract Agreement

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz nwxe0ondqcd3tccdkmmh 1
rsz nwxe0ondqcd3tccdkmmh 1

The New York Jets have been busy shaping their roster during the NFL off-season. The acquisition of Aaron Rodgers was the most talked-about move and has made the Jets a must-see product, and they’ve become one of the favorites to win the AFC come seasons end.

But now that they have the deal done for the former MVP quarterback, their focus can begin to shift to the rest of the roster.

New York Jets, Quinnen Williams May Be Nearing An Agreement

Despite missing the playoffs in 2022, the Jets had one of the youngest and most talented teams in the league. They were alive and well in the playoff picture during the first part of the season, but collapsed in the second half. One of the strong points of the team currently and for the future is the up-and-coming defense, which is full of high draft picks with star potential.

One of those guys is defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. The Alabama product has been excellent in his first four seasons, and earned his first Pro Bowl nod this past year. His 12 sacks even earned him a spot as a First Team All-Pro.

And now he wants to be paid. Williams is eligible for a contract extension, as he is entering the final season of his rookie deal. There are other similar-aged defensive linemen who have received hefty contracts recently. Jeffery Simmons signed a $94 millon deal with the Titans, and the Giants gave Dexter Lawrence $87 million for 4 years.

Quinnen Williams feels like he is worth that amount of money, and potentially more. And according to recent reports, the two sides “aren’t far apart” when it comes to getting a deal done.

This contradicts reports from earlier in the month, as well as Williams’ actions on social media. In early May, ESPN’s Rich Cimini had said that the two sides were not in fact close in money talks. This notion seemed to be doubled down on when Williams deleted the name “New York Jets” from his Twitter bio.

It was likely all a power play. It is in the Jets best interest to keep their current core together, and they’ll likely do whatever they can to make it work. Williams has been absent during the team’s off-season training program, but he’ll be ready to go when training camp rolls around if the two sides are able to come to an agreement by then.

NFL Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz 16794079511643
NFL

LATEST Antonio Brown Offers Cam Newton $150K To Play Arena Football

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  9h
josh allen hailee steinfeld
NFL
Heartbreak for Josh Allen’s Ex-Girlfriend Brittany Williams as Bills QB Spotted With Actress Hailee Steinfeld
Author image David Evans  •  May 27 2023

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been sparking headlines recently, but it’s not for his prowess on the gridiron. Allen was seen stepping out in New York City, trading touchdowns…

rsz raidersjaguarsfootball 1
NFL
LOOK: Las Vegas Raiders Come Under Fire From Current, Former Players
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 26 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders have had middling results since moving away from Oakland. Things looked promising to start, but legal troubles for players and social trouble for coaches left the…

rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn1 1
NFL
DK Metcalf Has Challenged Tyreek Hill To A Foot Race
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 26 2023
rsz mayfield baker bucs ota command throw
NFL
LOOK: Buccaneers Quarterbacks Appear To Struggle During OTAs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 26 2023
rsz kelce2
NFL
WATCH: Travis Kelce Bashes NFL For New Rule Changes
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 25 2023
javonte
NFL
Javonte Williams Practicing In A Limited Fashion At OTAs
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 25 2023
Arrow to top