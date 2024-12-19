NFL

New York Jets: Owner Woody Johnson did not trade for Jerry Jeudy due to his Madden rating

Zach Wolpin
The 2024 season has been quite the rollercoaster for the New York Jets. Head coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas were both fired mid-season. It was the first time that Jets’ owner Woody Johnson ever fired a coach during the year and not at a season’s end. 

On Tuesday morning, Dianna Russini of The Athletic put out yet another hit piece on the Jets. In her latest article, the NFL insider reported on comments Woody Johnson made earlier this season. At one point in time, New York was interested in trading for former Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy. However, Johnson decided that the team was not going to pursue Jeudy any longer due to his Madden rating. This is a real report from Dianna Russini and another instance of the mess that is the New York Jets organization.

Woody Johnson continues to make a fool of himself as owner of the Jets


In 2000, Woody Johnson purchased the Jets for $635 million. Since then, he’s been the team’s owner and has served as their chairman. In his first 11 seasons of owning the Jets, New York made the playoffs six times. That included back-to-back seasons in the conference championship game. They lost on both occasions. Since then, the Jets have missed the playoffs for 14 straight years. The next closest is the Broncos at eight seasons but that will be snapped in 2024.

The last seven seasons for the Jets have been disastrous and it’s drawn unwanted attention to the team. New York has drafted multiple QBs in the top three that have not panned out and set the franchise back. In a desperate push to win now, the Jets traded with the Packers for MVP QB Aaron Rodgers. However, that plan blew up in their face when Rodgers tore his Achilles on his fourth snap of the 2023 season in Week 1. Bad decision after bad decision has put the Jets in a place that no team wants to be. Woody Johnson has far too much control as owner of the Jets and he’s making irrational decisions for the team. Unless serious change happens in New York, Johnson will continue to put his team in a bad spot.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
