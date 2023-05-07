New York Jets And Quinnen Williams “Not Close” In Contract Talks

New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is one of the best young linemen in the NFL, but it seems that he is at odds with his team when it comes to a contract extension.

Williams will be entering his 5th year in the league after being picked by the Jets in the 2019 Draft. He had easily his most productive season in 2022, racking up 12 sacks and 55 combined tackles, while forcing two fumbles and batting down 4 passes. He earned his first Pro-Bowl selection and was named as a First Team All-Pro.

Quinnen Williams, New York Jets Stuck In Contract Talks

Update: #Jets and All-Pro DT Quinnen Williams are Not close to a new contract, per ESPN's @RichCimini “The two sides aren't close to an agreement even though the second-contract market for top defensive tackles is clearly formed.” The #Titans recently signed DT Jeffery Simmons… pic.twitter.com/Uverq4MM9d — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 7, 2023

Williams is a part of a promising young core for New York that has helped turn the team into Super Bowl contenders for the upcoming season, but his future with the team is apparently up in the air given the current contract situation.

About this time last season, Williams signed his 5th year option to keep him with the Jets through at least the end of the 2023-24 season, but there isn’t much certainty beyond that.

He figures to be the next in line to get paid. Two other defensive tackles from his draft class in Jeffery Simmons and Dexter Lawrence have already locked down long-term deals with their respective teams, and have already set the bar when it comes to compensation negotiations. The extensions that they signed earlier this off-season were worth $23.5 million and $22 million per year, respectively.

#Jets insider: Gardner, who spent 7 hours with Rodgers, shares his surprising takeaway from their night on the town … Quinnen update … Fabini discusses his protege (Tippmann) … Sleeper at WR … Randall’s Island? https://t.co/9NMJpaKJwt — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) May 7, 2023

But negotiations between Quinnen Williams and the Jets are not going as smoothly as the others. According to reports, the two sides are “not close” on any type of deal, even though the market has already been established for his position. The team has the option to place the franchise tag on him for the 2024 season, but that would be the worst case scenario and would likely make for an unhappy athlete.

The New York Jets need to do whatever they can to keep their current roster headed in the right direction and focused on a common goal. The team is one of the most talked about of the off-season with their acquisition of Aaron Rodgers, and they have high expectations for a team that holds the longest playoff drought in North American sports.

Williams has been a no-show at the Jets voluntary spring workouts.

