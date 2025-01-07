NFL

New York Giants: Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen will remain with the team in 2025

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
After the 2021 season, the Giants hit another restart and parted ways with their head coach and GM. Owner John Mara hired Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen to be the next GM in New York. Schoen hired his former Bills colleague and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as the head coach. 

In each of their first three seasons with the Giants, Daboll, and Schoen’s roster has taken a step back. New York had a franchise record with 14 losses in 2024. Ten of those losses were consecutive. After a 3-14 finish this season, the Giants are surprisingly not making any changes. Owner John Mara is confident in Daboll and Schoen moving forward. However, the head coach and GM tandem are on thin ice heading into 2025.

Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen will be back for the Giants in 2025


The 2022 season was New York’s first year with Brian Daboll as head coach and Joe Schoen as General Manager. In year one, Daboll and the Giants were ahead of where they expected to be. New York took advantage of a lighter schedule and finished the season 9-7-1. That was good enough for the sixth seed in the NFC and the Giants were on the road to face the Vikings. The Giants won that wildcard game but lost in the divisional round to Philadelphia. With the success they had in 2022, Daboll was coach of the year and the Giants had a bright outlook heading into 2023.

However, New York took a step back in 2023 and finished the season 6-11. Three different QBs made at least five starts for the Giants last season. Heading into 2024, New York needed to have a bounce-back season to have confidence about the future. The Giants did the opposite of that and took another step back from their 2023 finish. New York was 3-14 in 2024 and has the #3 pick in the 2025 draft.  In Brian Daboll’s first year, the team had nine wins. They had six in year two and just three in his third season. Despite the team’s record, Daboll is safe in 2025.

Giants’ GM Joe Schoen has made some questionable calls along the way. Two of his biggest came this offseason when he didn’t re-sign Saquon Barkley or Xavier McKinney. Both players had All-Pro-level seasons with their new teams. Additionally, Schoen signed Daniel Jones to a contract extension after the 2022 season and New York cut Jones this season. Schoen can help turn the franchise around if New York can get a QB this offseason. Whether that be through the draft free agency. Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen are coming up on the most important seasons of their careers in the NFL.

Zach Wolpin
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
