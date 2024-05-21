Last season, offense was a legitimate issue for the New England Patriots. Their (13.9) points per game was tied with the Panthers for the worst in the league. Yesterday, the Patriots started their OTA’s, and new head coach Jerod Mayo spoke to the media. He was able to give an update on starting guard, Cole Strange.

In Week 15 of the 2023 season, Strange went down with a “significant” knee injury and has been working his way back. Coach Mayo said he is happy with where Strange is at in his recovery process. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Cole Strange could miss the start of the 2024 season. Additionally, he noted that Strange could be out until the middle of the season. That wouldn’t be ideal for the Patriots who need Strange back as soon as possible.

Cole Strange could miss several games to start the 2024 season for New England

#Patriots starting guard Cole Strange, who is still dealing with a significant knee injury suffered late last season, is expected to miss the start of the 2024 season and may be out until the middle of the season, sources say. Strange has started every game he’s played in NE. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 21, 2024



With the 29th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots selected Cole Strange out of Chattanooga. As a rookie, he started in all 17 games for the Patriots. However, he was not the day-one starter in 2023. Strange did not let that affect him and he stayed ready for his opportunity. The 25-year-old started in all 10 games he played for the Patriots last season. Unfortunately, he suffered a devastating knee injury in Week 15 that cut his season short.

When the big man went down at the end of last season, Atonio Mafi stepped in at guard for New England. Now that Strange is expected to miss the start of 2024, Mafi has a chance to compete for the starting job. However, it was second-year guard Sidy Sow who took starting reps for the Patriots on Day 1 of OTA’s. It’s still incredibly early and full pads are not on yet. Once the offseason progresses, we’ll have a better understanding of what New England’s offensive line is going to look like.

Cole Strange missing several games this season is a notable blow to a #Patriots O-line that already has me uneasy. From @NBCSBoston last night: pic.twitter.com/Bs0KzrNAxo — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) May 21, 2024



Having a competent offensive line is crucial for the Patriots in 2024. Last season, they allowed their QBs to be sacked 48 times, the sixth-most in the NFL. Additionally, we don’t know who the team’s starting QB will be next season. It could be veteran QB Jacoby Brissett who was brought in this offseason. Or it could be the rookie QB out of UNC, Drake Maye. No matter who the starter is, the Patriots need the best offensive line they can get. The offense was a problem last season for the Patriots. A functional offensive line plays a big part in the success of an offense. We’ll have to see how much missing Cole Strange will affect New England’s play.