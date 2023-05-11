NFL

New England Patriots Will Honor Tom Brady At Home Opener In 2023

The NFL schedule will be released in its entirety this evening, but we have already been treated to some information leaks. And apparently, there will be an event held at Gillette Stadium early in the season in order to honor Tom Brady.

It was a somewhat messy divorce between the two sides. Brady spent the first 20 seasons of his career playing in New England and becoming the greatest quarterback to ever play the game. During most of that time, he was accepting team-friendly contract deals that would help the front office fill out the roster around him.

Tom Brady Will Return To New England…For A Ceremony

But there eventually came a point when Brady felt undervalued, and was no longer interested in accepting cheaper contracts than what he felt he was worth. He instead was seeking a longer-term deal that would tie him to the team that drafted him until he was 45 years old. But the Patriots didn’t have interest in that, and Tom Brady left to find greener pastures.

Even with the departure and his decision to go and play for the Buccaneers, Tom Brady remains legendary in the New England area. He isn’t only the greatest athlete to represent the city, but arguably one of the greatest athletes ever. So now that he is retired from the game (for now), the Patriots feel like now is the time to honor the man that turned them into the game’s greatest dynasty.

It was announced on Thursday that the team would hold a ceremony ahead of the first home game of the season, and Tom Brady will apparently be in attendance. While there are no details as to what the team has planned, we are starting to piece together information as the rest of the schedule for the 2023-24 season is released.

That first game will be played against the defending NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles, which will be a rematch of Super Bowl LII that featured New England being upset by Nick Foles and company.

There were conflicting reports about exactly which game would hold the ceremony, however. It was first announced that the event would happen in Week 2, a Sunday Night Football game against the Miami Dolphins. But that notion was later amended, saying that it will come against the Eagles instead, but did not mention whether it would be a day game or prime time broadcast.

We will know soon enough, as the official schedule release will happen this evening at 8PM Eastern.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
