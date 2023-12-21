NBA

Nets’ Dorian Finney-Smith was able to reunite with his father after nearly 30 years

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Dorian Finney Smith Nets pic
Dorian Finney Smith Nets pic

At the deadline in 2022, the Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. In return, they got Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and a 2023 first-round pick. Finney-Smith had spent the first seven years of his career with Dallas and it was a place he called home. The city and team still mean a lot to him. 

With the help of the Mavericks and their owner Mark Cuban, they were able to get Finney-Smith a special Christmas gift. After nearly 30 years apart, Finney-Smith reunited with his father, Elbert. Brooklyn granted him a one-day release on Tuesday to go have this special moment with his family. He had 10 points and two made threes in his game on Wednesday night.

Dorian Finney-Smith reunited with his father Elbert after nearly 30 years


Back in 1995, Elbert Smith got caught up in murder charges along with another man by the name of Diefen McGann. They were trying to collect money owed to them by Willie Anderson II. A small fight started between the three men and eventually, McGann shot Anderson three times. Both men were charged with first-degree murder. However, Smith was convicted of second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 44 years in prison.

Up until Tuesday, Finney-Smith has been behind bars. However, that all changed and he was finally able to reunite with his family. Elbert Smith was released from Virginia’s Greensville Correctional Center after 28 long years. On Tuesday, he was able to meet up with his ex-wife, son, and daughter. Brooklyn’s Dorian Finney-Smith said it was an emotional time for himself and his family. It’s a Christmas gift he’ll never forget.


At 30 years old, Finney-Smith was just a toddler when his father was put behind bars. He joked with reporters on Wednesday that he had to “size his dad up.” Finney-Smith said it was the first time he’d ever felt his physique.  His family was just so happy to finally have their father back. Truly a special moment that Finney-Smtuh and his family will never forget.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Dorian Finney Smith Nets pic
NBA

LATEST Nets’ Dorian Finney-Smith was able to reunite with his father after nearly 30 years

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 21 2023
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn3
NBA
Celtics Dominate Kings, Now Have The Best Record In The NBA
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 21 2023

The Boston Celtics had a let-down against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. In a nationally televised game, they blew a 17-point third quarter lead as Steph Curry delivered…

rsz 119439 960
NBA
NBA: Grizzlies Get More Help As Marcus Smart Set To Return
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 20 2023

The Memphis Grizzlies have started off the 2023-24 season as one of the worst teams in the NBA. They began with an 0-6 record and didn’t get their fourth win…

rsz 1860799661
NBA
Suns Blow 22-Point Lead, Lose Again Despite 40 From Kevin Durant
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 20 2023
rsz 12525512880
NBA
New Details Of Draymond Green Suspension Have Been Revealed
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 20 2023
Ja Morant 121823
NBA
Return Of Ja Morant Is Too Little Too Late For The Grizzlies This Season
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 19 2023
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn1
NBA
LeBron James Hasn’t Had A Single-Digit Scoring Game In 17 Years
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Dec 18 2023
Arrow to top