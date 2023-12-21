At the deadline in 2022, the Nets traded Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks. In return, they got Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, and a 2023 first-round pick. Finney-Smith had spent the first seven years of his career with Dallas and it was a place he called home. The city and team still mean a lot to him.

With the help of the Mavericks and their owner Mark Cuban, they were able to get Finney-Smith a special Christmas gift. After nearly 30 years apart, Finney-Smith reunited with his father, Elbert. Brooklyn granted him a one-day release on Tuesday to go have this special moment with his family. He had 10 points and two made threes in his game on Wednesday night.

Dorian Finney-Smith reunited with his father Elbert after nearly 30 years

After nearly 30 years, Dorian Finney-Smith reunites with father: the ‘best Christmas gift’ https://t.co/hEvs9qStYQ — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) December 20, 2023



Back in 1995, Elbert Smith got caught up in murder charges along with another man by the name of Diefen McGann. They were trying to collect money owed to them by Willie Anderson II. A small fight started between the three men and eventually, McGann shot Anderson three times. Both men were charged with first-degree murder. However, Smith was convicted of second-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced to 44 years in prison.

Up until Tuesday, Finney-Smith has been behind bars. However, that all changed and he was finally able to reunite with his family. Elbert Smith was released from Virginia’s Greensville Correctional Center after 28 long years. On Tuesday, he was able to meet up with his ex-wife, son, and daughter. Brooklyn’s Dorian Finney-Smith said it was an emotional time for himself and his family. It’s a Christmas gift he’ll never forget.

Dorian Finney-Smith knocks down back-to-back threes from the corner 👌pic.twitter.com/fukPmvoFzV — Nets Nation (@NetsNationCP) December 21, 2023



At 30 years old, Finney-Smith was just a toddler when his father was put behind bars. He joked with reporters on Wednesday that he had to “size his dad up.” Finney-Smith said it was the first time he’d ever felt his physique. His family was just so happy to finally have their father back. Truly a special moment that Finney-Smtuh and his family will never forget.