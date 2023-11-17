NBA

Brooklyn’s Lonnie Walker IV has been a key contributor for the Nets off the bench in 2023-24

Zach Wolpin
The 2023-24 Brooklyn Nets are far from the same roster they were at the beginning of the last season. Players were acquired via in-season trades in 2022-23 and also free agent signings in the offseason. Through 12 games this season, the Nets are 6-6 and have been dealing with some lingering injuries. 

One player who’s been consistent for the Nets in 2023-24 is backup SG Lonnie Walker IV. He leads all players averaging 26 minutes per game or less this season with (15.7) points per game. Walker did not have a lot of options as a free agent this offseason and the Nets took a chance on him. So far, the 24-year-old has given the Nets outstanding production off the bench this season.

Lonnie Walker continues to be a key depth piece off the bench for the Nets in 2023-24


This offseason, the Nets signed Lonnie Walker IV to a veteran’s minimum one-year, $2.3 million deal. The production that Brooklyn has gotten from Walker has been well worth his salary this season. If he continues to excel with the Nets, a long-term deal could be in his future. He played his first four seasons with San Antonio and played for the Lakers in 2023-34.

Walker played in 56 games for the Lakers last season and made 32 starts. For the Nets, the former first-round pick has played in 11 of their 12 games this season but has made zero starts. That’s because head coach Jacque Vaughn is utilizing Walker with Brooklyn’s second unit and the 24-year-old is thriving this season. His (15.7) points per game are a new career-high for Walker.


Additionally, his (.439) three-point percentage is also a new career-high for Walker. The Nets are using Walker to his strengths and he’s enjoying a strong start to the season. Against the Heat on Thursday night, Walker scored a season-high 23 points on 9-18 shooting from the field in 26 minutes played. The potential for Walker this season is through the roof with the Brooklyn Nets.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
