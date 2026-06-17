Netherlands and Sweden meet in Group F at NRG Stadium in Houston on June 20, with both sides level on one point after their opening fixtures. Netherlands drew 2-2 with Japan while Sweden announced themselves with a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia, leaving the Swedes top of the group on goal difference heading into this pivotal second matchday clash.

Netherlands enter as favorites at -139 with BetOnline, a reflection of their stronger squad depth and an unbeaten UEFA qualifying campaign that produced 27 goals across eight matches. Sweden’s opening-day result complicates the picture, though: Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak gave the Blaugult a statement win that shifts the group dynamics considerably and makes the Netherlands vs Sweden betting odds tighter than many expected at kickoff.

Why This Game Matters

A Netherlands win moves Ronald Koeman’s side to four points and into a commanding position to secure one of the top two spots from Group F. Sweden, sitting first on goal difference after their opening result, can go six points clear of Netherlands with a victory and effectively wrap up qualification with a game to spare. With Tunisia as the group’s weakest side, both teams understand that this second-matchday result is likely the one that determines who controls their own destiny heading into the final round.

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Our Pick

Netherlands to win at -139 with BetOnline. The Dutch have the superior squad depth and a qualifying record that underlines their quality at this level, and Sweden’s 5-1 opener, while impressive, came against a Tunisia side that conceded 15 goals in qualifying.

Netherlands vs Sweden: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Netherlands’ draw against Japan left Koeman’s side with ground to make up immediately. The Dutch conceded first and fought back to level through Crysencio Summerville and Virgil van Dijk, showing resilience but also vulnerability in possession transitions. With Memphis Depay (109 caps, 55 international goals) and Cody Gakpo (50 caps, 21 goals) as attacking options, Netherlands carry enough firepower to trouble any Group F opponent, and their qualifying record of six wins and two draws from eight matches confirms their ability to control matches when functioning at full capacity.

Sweden arrive with momentum from one of the group stage’s most eye-catching results. Graham Potter, in his first World Cup as the Blaugult’s head coach, set his team up to press aggressively against Tunisia and was rewarded with four scorers across a dominant display. Gyokeres (28, Arsenal) leads the line with 20 international goals from 33 caps, while Isak (26, Liverpool) adds 17 goals from 58 appearances: a two-striker combination that ranks among the most dangerous in the tournament. The central question for Netherlands vs Sweden prediction purposes is whether their defense can handle that quality of attack at full intensity.

The key structural tension is the Netherlands’ midfield control against Sweden’s direct attacking threat. Frenkie de Jong and Tijjani Reijnders will look to dictate tempo for Koeman’s side, but Potter’s pressing game is designed to disrupt exactly that kind of build-up play. If Netherlands can get their midfield functioning as it did in qualifying, they should create the cleaner chances. If Sweden can press high and force errors in the Dutch back line, they have the pace up front to convert.

Recent Form & Trends

Netherlands last five results:

Japan (N): Drew 2-2 – FIFA World Cup

Uzbekistan (N): Won 2-1 – Friendly

Algeria (H): Lost 0-1 – Friendly

Ecuador (H): Drew 1-1 – Friendly

Norway (H): Won 2-1 – Friendly

Netherlands’ pre-tournament form was inconsistent, with a friendly defeat to Algeria and two draws against Ecuador and Norway flagging defensive fragility. However, the World Cup draw against Japan in a competitive setting showed the Dutch can respond under pressure, and the squad’s depth across attacking positions means they remain capable of producing against organized opposition.

Sweden last five results:

Tunisia (H): Won 5-1 – FIFA World Cup

Greece (H): Drew 2-2 – Friendly

Norway (A): Lost 1-3 – Friendly

Poland (H): Won 3-2 – FIFA World Cup qualification

Ukraine (N): Won 3-1 – FIFA World Cup qualification

Sweden’s 5-1 win over Tunisia was their most compelling result, though context matters: Tunisia had conceded 15 goals in qualifying and were widely considered the group’s weakest side. The pre-tournament friendlies showed a team capable of conceding in quantity, with a 3-1 loss to Norway a reminder that Sweden’s back line can be exposed by pace on the counter. Potter’s side will be tested far more severely by the Netherlands’ attacking options than they were in the opener.

Netherlands vs Sweden History & H2H Trends

Netherlands and Sweden have met 25 times in total. Across the five most recent meetings on record, the Dutch have the stronger head-to-head profile, including a 2-0 home victory in 2017 FIFA World Cup qualification and a 4-1 win in 2010 UEFA Euro qualification. Sweden’s most significant result in recent H2H history was a 3-2 home win in 2011 UEFA Euro qualification, though Netherlands claimed a draw in a 2016 World Cup qualifier played in Sweden.

The most recent meeting with a tournament dimension was that 2017 qualifying win for Netherlands. In their last six recorded encounters, Netherlands have the stronger aggregate score and have won three of the last five competitive fixtures between the sides. There is no pattern of closely contested draws in this matchup: four of the five most recent results produced a margin of two or more goals, suggesting a Netherlands win or a high-scoring game is historically the most likely outcome when these sides meet.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Netherlands have a full squad available for the Group F second matchday. Koeman has no confirmed absentees from the 26-man squad, which includes the central defensive partnership of Van Dijk (92 caps) and Micky van de Ven (25, Tottenham Hotspur). The midfield engine of De Jong, Reijnders, and Ryan Gravenberch is intact, giving the Dutch their first-choice combination across all three lines. Summerville and Van Dijk’s goals against Japan confirm both players are sharp going into this fixture.

Sweden have no confirmed injuries or suspensions reported entering this match. Gyokeres and Isak both scored against Tunisia and are expected to lead the attack again. Yasin Ayari, who contributed two goals in the opener, is available in midfield. Potter has full selection options as the squad heads into the second group game, meaning the starting lineup that dismantled Tunisia is likely to be largely replicated given the confidence that result will have generated.

Expected Lineups

Netherlands (4-3-3): Bart Verbruggen; Denzel Dumfries, Micky van de Ven, Virgil van Dijk (c), Nathan Ake; Tijjani Reijnders, Frenkie de Jong, Ryan Gravenberch; Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Donyell Malen.

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Sweden (4-4-2 or 4-3-3): Viktor Johansson; Daniel Svensson, Isak Hien, Victor Lindelof, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Yasin Ayari, Jesper Karlstrom, Mattias Svanberg, Anthony Elanga; Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak.

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Matchup to Watch

The contest between Virgil Van Dijk and Viktor Gyokeres is the individual duel most likely to determine the result. Van Dijk (34, Liverpool, 92 caps) is one of the most experienced center-backs in international football, and Netherlands will need him to neutralize a striker who has scored 20 international goals from 33 caps for Sweden. Gyokeres’ physical power and ability to hold up play before involving Isak is a consistent feature of Sweden’s attacking structure. If Van Dijk can contain him and prevent Sweden from establishing a foothold centrally, Netherlands should have enough in midfield and attack to control this game on their own terms.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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Netherlands to win @ -139 (BetOnline). The Dutch qualifying record of six wins and two draws, with 27 goals scored and only four conceded across eight matches, reflects a team built for tournament football. Sweden’s opener was impressive but came against the group’s weakest side. Netherlands have the individual quality and tactical structure to handle Sweden’s attacking threats, and the head-to-head record supports backing the Dutch in this matchup.

Over 2.5 goals @ -110 (BetOnline). Sweden scored five against Tunisia and Netherlands produced two against Japan. Both teams have found the net freely in this tournament and in qualifying, and the attacking options on each side – Gyokeres, Isak, Gakpo, and Depay – are capable of scoring against any defense. Netherlands’ qualifying defensive record was strong but they did concede twice against Japan, and Sweden’s pressing game creates opportunities. The Over 2.5 line at -110 is a fair price for a game with this volume of attacking talent.

Viktor Gyokeres anytime scorer. Gyokeres has scored 20 international goals from 33 caps and opened his World Cup 2026 account against Tunisia. His record as Sweden’s primary attacking focal point makes him the most bankable scorer option in this fixture. Even in a Netherlands win, his physicality and positioning inside the box give him a strong chance of registering on the scoresheet.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current Netherlands vs Sweden betting odds across the three approved sportsbooks for this Group F fixture at NRG Stadium are as follows:

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Netherlands -139 -140 -145 Draw +275 +295 +290 Sweden +400 +400 +375

The best available price on Netherlands is -139 at BetOnline. The draw is available at a best price of +310 across the market, and Sweden’s best available price is +424. Totals are set at 2.5, with the Over available at -110 at BetOnline and the Under at -104 with both Lucky Rebel and BetNow.

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Netherlands vs Sweden kicks off at 12:00 PM CT on June 20, 2026 at NRG Stadium in Houston. The match is broadcast in the United States on Fox Sports and Telemundo. International broadcast options include ITV and BBC in the UK, NOS in the Netherlands, and CTV, TSN, and RDS in Canada.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Netherlands vs Sweden through one of the approved sportsbooks, follow these steps:

Choose a sportsbook: BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the sportsbook’s official website. Create an account or log in to an existing account. Complete any required identity verification steps. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the soccer or World Cup 2026 section. Locate the Netherlands vs Sweden Group F match on June 20. Select your market, enter your stake, confirm the bet, and retain your confirmation.

Responsible Gambling

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