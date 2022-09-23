NCAA Football Week 4 – Wisconsin v Ohio State – Spread, Line, Picks & Best Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Three weeks of NCAA football are behind us and we are onto week four. In the prime time game, the Wisconsin Badgers travel to Ohio State to challenge the number three ranked Buckeyes. Here we take a look at the lines and give our picks and best bets.

Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) @ #3 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0)

Where and when?

Kick-off: Saturday, 9/24/2022 7:30 pm EST.

Saturday, 9/24/2022 7:30 pm EST. Venue: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH.

Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH. TV: Live on ABC.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread Wisconsin

+650 +19 Ohio State

-1100 -19

Total Over 57 -110 Under 57

-110

*Odds courtesy of Bovada

Best Betting Sites for NCAA Football

Dolla, Dolla Bills

Wisconsin will travel to the Ohio Stadium to take on the Buckeyes this Saturday evening in the week four NCAA football prime time showdown. Ohio State are currently 19 point favorites on the spread and total points line is set at 57. However, here at Sportslens, we believe we have found a pick or two that could provide bettors with an extra few bucks in their pockets come Sunday morning.

How will this game be decided?

The Buckeyes as usual will be led by current Heisman favorite, CJ Stroud. Stroud is performing at a high level this season and he likely holds all the keys in this one. However, he might have some issues with this Wisconsin pass defense.

This Wisconsin D is not to be trifled with. They can rush the passer and they can cover. In fact, the office nerd says he has Wisconsin in the top-10 in pass defenses in the country. We asked him what metrics were included and he started waffling on until the rest of us fell asleep.

Our own research

What we did find when we did our own research was Wisconsin was only giving up 162 pass yards per game. Additionally, they are stuffing the run for only 2.9 yards per carry. The executives at ABC must have seen something in this game for them to shove it in their prime time slot, and we think it is because they believe, like us, the Badgers can keep this close.

Strength v Strength

It is definitely strength versus strength because Stroud and the Ohio State offense are probably the guys you would give the ball to if somebody asked you to pick an offense to score for your life. We just feel that this is a big step up from any D they have met so far and we want them to prove it once again when the chips are down.

The Wisconsin offense is serviceable enough. We are not expecting them to re-invent the wheel on Saturday. But they can do a job and have a solid offensive line with some capable receivers. If the quarterback play is good, we can expect the Badgers to keep this one closer than the spread suggests.

What are the picks and best bets?

There are a couple of bets we like in this one. With this Wisconsin D giving up so few passing yards to open the season, we are gonna need CJ Stroud to prove he can beat them. Furthermore, the Badgers should be able to keep this close and limit the number of Ohio State points. So we are backing CJ Stroud to go under 337.5 passing yards, the Badgers +19 and neither team to reach 30 points in the game .

Best Bet #1 – CJ Stroud Under 337.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with Bovada

This can be found under ‘Quarterback Props’

Best Bet #2 – Wisconsin +19 @ -110 with Bovada

Best Bet #3 – Race to 30 – Neither @ +300 with Bovada

This can be found under ‘Game Props’