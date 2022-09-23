Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News ncaa football week 4 wisconsin v ohio state spread line picks best bets

NCAA Football Week 4 – Wisconsin v Ohio State – Spread, Line, Picks & Best Bets

Author image

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
wisconsin cheerleaders

Three weeks of NCAA football are behind us and we are onto week four. In the prime time game, the Wisconsin Badgers travel to Ohio State to challenge the number three ranked Buckeyes. Here we take a look at the lines and give our picks and best bets.

Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) @ #3 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-0)

Where and when?

  • Kick-off: Saturday, 9/24/2022 7:30 pm EST.
  • Venue: Ohio Stadium, Columbus, OH.
  • TV: Live on ABC.

What are the odds?

Team Moneyline Spread
Wisconsin
 +650 +19
Ohio State
 -1100 -19

 

Total
Over 57 -110
Under 57
 -110

*Odds courtesy of Bovada

Best Betting Sites for NCAA Football

$750 Welcome Bonus For NFL
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

Dolla, Dolla Bills

Wisconsin will travel to the Ohio Stadium to take on the Buckeyes this Saturday evening in the week four NCAA football prime time showdown. Ohio State are currently 19 point favorites on the spread and total points line is set at 57. However, here at Sportslens, we believe we have found a pick or two that could provide bettors with an extra few bucks in their pockets come Sunday morning.

How will this game be decided?

wiconsin d line

The Buckeyes as usual will be led by current Heisman favorite, CJ Stroud. Stroud is performing at a high level this season and he likely holds all the keys in this one. However, he might have some issues with this Wisconsin pass defense.

This Wisconsin D is not to be trifled with. They can rush the passer and they can cover. In fact, the office nerd says he has Wisconsin in the top-10 in pass defenses in the country. We asked him what metrics were included and he started waffling on until the rest of us fell asleep.

Our own research

What we did find when we did our own research was Wisconsin was only giving up 162 pass yards per game. Additionally, they are stuffing the run for only 2.9 yards per carry. The executives at ABC must have seen something in this game for them to shove it in their prime time slot, and we think it is because they believe, like us, the Badgers can keep this close.

Strength v Strength

It is definitely strength versus strength because Stroud and the Ohio State offense are probably the guys you would give the ball to if somebody asked you to pick an offense to score for your life. We just feel that this is a big step up from any D they have met so far and we want them to prove it once again when the chips are down.

The Wisconsin offense is serviceable enough. We are not expecting them to re-invent the wheel on Saturday. But they can do a job and have a solid offensive line with some capable receivers. If the quarterback play is good, we can expect the Badgers to keep this one closer than the spread suggests.

What are the picks and best bets?

There are a couple of bets we like in this one. With this Wisconsin D giving up so few passing yards to open the season, we are gonna need CJ Stroud to prove he can beat them. Furthermore, the Badgers should be able to keep this close and limit the number of Ohio State points. So we are backing CJ Stroud to go under 337.5 passing yards, the Badgers +19 and neither team to reach 30 points in the game .

Best Bet #1 – CJ Stroud Under 337.5 Passing Yards @ -115 with Bovada
This can be found under ‘Quarterback Props’

Best Bet #2 – Wisconsin +19 @ -110 with Bovada

Best Bet #3 – Race to 30 – Neither @ +300 with Bovada
This can be found under ‘Game Props’

Back Our Best Bets at Bovada Now
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens