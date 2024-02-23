NBA

Not So Fast? The Warriors Are 7-19 Against Western Conference Playoff Teams

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Golden State Warriors are enjoying one of the crests of their rollercoaster 2023-24 NBA season. Since January 30th, they are 9-2 in their 11 games, and have gone from out of the playoff picture completely to threatening to move into the 9th spot after their win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. They are hitting on all cylinders, being one of the most efficient teams during that span, and their role players are stepping up in order to give Stephen Curry some needed help.

Warriors’ Schedule Hasn’t Exactly Been Brutal

As we approach March, Golden State is becoming that dark-horse team that teams around the Western Conference are looking over their shoulder at. There is a general consensus that the team in finally “clicking”, which could make them one of the tougher outs in the postseason given their hoards of big-game experience.

There is a bit of a caveat to Golden State’s success, though. While a win is a win, the teams that they’ve defeated over the last three weeks aren’t exactly the cream of the crop.

Dubs Now 7-19 On The Season Against West Playoff Teams

The first win of the streak came against a hobbled Joel Emiid in what would prove to be his last game for months, which was followed by wins over the Grizzlies and Nets. Another meeting with the 76ers game a week after the first, and the Warriors easily handled Embiid-less Philadelphia. Before the break, they beat the Jazz twice, and got a win over the Lakers while Los Angeles was playing without LeBron James.

The two impressive wins that the Warriors have during their hot streak are against the Pacers and Suns, the latter of which needed a Curry miracle three-point dagger for.

Overall, for the season, Golden State has a record of 7-19 against teams that are currently within the top-10 in the Western Conference.

The Warriors will take on Charlotte on Friday night, and are heavily favored with a line of 13.5. But the visiting team could be dangerous, as the Hornets have somehow won four straight games to pull out of the NBA basement over the past couple of weeks. Golden State will then host the Nuggets on Sunday before embarking on a week-long road trip.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
