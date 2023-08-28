NBA

NBA Rumors: Knicks, Lakers Potential Landing Spots For Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks have spent the last handful of years building their team around superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. He has delivered by bringing a championship to the city for the first time since 1971, and showed his loyalty by re-signing with the small market franchise through the end of 2026.

NBA: Lakers, Knicks Will Have Interest In Antetokounmpo

But there could be some potential cracks in the foundation. There have been rumors that Antetokounmpo would eventually like to play elsewhere during his career, despite how invested he’s been in elevating the Bucks over the last decade. There was also a change in ownership of the franchise recently, which has the potential to cause differences of opinions at some point down the road.

Speculation has already begun as to which team Giannis will play for next. And according to NBA reporter Marc Stein, two of the marquee franchises in the league will be worth keeping an eye on.

It may be true interest, or it might just be the Lakers and Knicks getting named dropped in every situation involving a high-profile player. The two are among the most historic franchises in the NBA, and have their name brought up nearly every time that a star player considers switching teams.

But Stein had the following to say:

The Lakers and the Knicks are already being mentioned as franchises presumed to interest Antetokounmpo down the road if he does decide to move on from Milwaukee, which just made a slew of moves (re-signing Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez and replacing Mike Budenholzer as coach with Adrian Griffin) to try to appease its face of the franchise

How Giannis Fits With The Timeline Of The Teams

Antetokounmpo’s timeline would match up well with that of the Lakers. Both Anthony Davis and LeBron James are scheduled to be off of the books by the time Giannis hits free agency, and he could be the next one to carry the torch for the storied team.

The Knicks are currently scheduled to have two high-priced contracts come off of the books the same summer that Antetokounmpo becomes a free agent, but they already owe RJ Barrett nearly $30 million for the 2026-27 season.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Arrow to top