NBA

Windhorst Says Teams Around NBA Monitoring Giannis Antetokounmpo Situation

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz giannis antetokounmpo presser today sk 230427 1d3395
rsz giannis antetokounmpo presser today sk 230427 1d3395

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a difficult first round playoff exit after an impressive regular season, and there are changes being made to the franchise that could eventually cause Giannis Antetokounmpo to be on the move.

The Bucks finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA and were the odds-on favorites to take home the title for the second time in three years. But due to untimely injuries, puzzling coaching decisions, and incredible performances from Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, Milwaukee became just the sixth 1-seeded team to ever lose to an 8-seed.

Could Giannis Antetokounmpo Leave Milwaukee?

Big changes were made immediately. Head coach Mike Budenholzer was fired after six seasons with the team and just two years removed from being an NBA champion. While his coaching strategies in the first round were under serious question, the firing comes as something of a surprise given his recent track record with the team.

But that isn’t the only thing that Bucks fans have to worry about when it comes to their future. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, they’d better keep their eyes on their MVP as well.

On Get Up on Friday, Windhorst said that the sale of the Bucks that happened during the season is one of the most impactful stories that flew under the radar. He said that former owner Marc Lasry decided to sell his 25% stake in the team when he noticed that the foundation of the franchise was beginning to crumble, as happens with smaller market teams in situations like this.

The bigger point that Windhorst made, though, was the one about Anteokounmpo’s immediate future. The superstar will be eligible to sign an extension that will tie him to the Bucks for the better portion of what remains of his career, but it is unclear whether he intends to do so or not.

Windhorst even got in to some specifics. Following up on the Antetokounmpo situation, he said that teams around the league will be monitoring. Whether he signs the extension or not could determine what certain teams do in the next season or two in order to prepare for his potential availability.

He mentioned the Knicks specifically.

“The New York Knicks, for example, have 97% of their attention on the Miami Heat, 3% of their attention on Milwaukee.”

This notion was greeted very kindly from co-host and noted Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz giannis antetokounmpo presser today sk 230427 1d3395
NBA

LATEST Windhorst Says Teams Around NBA Monitoring Giannis Atetokounmpo Situation

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  26min
rsz gettyimages 1243758581 scaled e1671201199277 1024x683 1
NBA
Smith: Westbrook, Beverley Don’t Deserve Rings If Lakers Win Title
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 4 2023

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most impressive stories in the NBA this season. After starting the year with a 2-10 record, the team snuck into the…

rsz ja morant dillon brooks
NBA
Agent for Dillon Brooks Calls Shams Report “Fake News”
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 4 2023

Dillon Brooks and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates have been dominating the NBA headlines all season, and none of it has to do with their on-court performance. But Brooks and his…

Brooks
NBA
Memphis Grizzlies Dillon Brooks Will Not Be Brought Back
Author image Owen Jones  •  May 2 2023
rsz 230501084048 01 steph curry warriors kings 043023
NBA
NBA Viewership Soars In First Round Of 2023 Playoffs
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 2 2023
230425084135 01 nba 042423 jimmy butler
NBA
Shams: Jimmy Butler Injury “Wasn’t As Serious”, Could Play Tonight
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 2 2023
rsz jimmy butler injury
NBA
NBA: Ankle Looks Okay For Jimmy Butler In Instagram Post
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 2 2023
Arrow to top