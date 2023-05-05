The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a difficult first round playoff exit after an impressive regular season, and there are changes being made to the franchise that could eventually cause Giannis Antetokounmpo to be on the move.

The Bucks finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA and were the odds-on favorites to take home the title for the second time in three years. But due to untimely injuries, puzzling coaching decisions, and incredible performances from Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, Milwaukee became just the sixth 1-seeded team to ever lose to an 8-seed.

Could Giannis Antetokounmpo Leave Milwaukee?

Big changes were made immediately. Head coach Mike Budenholzer was fired after six seasons with the team and just two years removed from being an NBA champion. While his coaching strategies in the first round were under serious question, the firing comes as something of a surprise given his recent track record with the team.

"Why would you sell [Marc Lasry]? … [He sold] because of the thundercloud that's on the horizon. We are now hearing the first rumblings. … The Bucks are in a quagmire & we have the first move with the firing of [Mike] Budenholzer." — Brian Windhorstpic.twitter.com/GGzdaePsMx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 5, 2023

But that isn’t the only thing that Bucks fans have to worry about when it comes to their future. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, they’d better keep their eyes on their MVP as well.

On Get Up on Friday, Windhorst said that the sale of the Bucks that happened during the season is one of the most impactful stories that flew under the radar. He said that former owner Marc Lasry decided to sell his 25% stake in the team when he noticed that the foundation of the franchise was beginning to crumble, as happens with smaller market teams in situations like this.

The bigger point that Windhorst made, though, was the one about Anteokounmpo’s immediate future. The superstar will be eligible to sign an extension that will tie him to the Bucks for the better portion of what remains of his career, but it is unclear whether he intends to do so or not.

"Is Giannis [Antetokounmpo] going to extend? The New York Knicks, for example, have 97% of their attention on the Miami Heat, 3% of their attention on Milwaukee." Stephen A. Smith was LOVING this scenario from Brian Windhorst 😂pic.twitter.com/dnWyx5pwhH — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 5, 2023

Windhorst even got in to some specifics. Following up on the Antetokounmpo situation, he said that teams around the league will be monitoring. Whether he signs the extension or not could determine what certain teams do in the next season or two in order to prepare for his potential availability.

He mentioned the Knicks specifically.

“The New York Knicks, for example, have 97% of their attention on the Miami Heat, 3% of their attention on Milwaukee.”

This notion was greeted very kindly from co-host and noted Knicks fan Stephen A. Smith.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like