LeBron James was in his 13th year in the NBA when Nikola Jokić was drafted in 2015, but the Denver Nuggets forward has somehow already caught up to him in one of the more impressive statistical categories.

NBA: Nikola Jokić Passes LeBron James In Career Triple-Doubles

Most NBA career triple-doubles: Nikola Jokic —— 108

LeBron James —— 107 Jokic did this in 813 less games… 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ygKezKFA6K — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 7, 2023

Jokić has been one of the top offensive threats in the league for some time now. He is able to put up some of the most impressive stat lines that we see around the NBA today, as he is known for racking up his assist and rebound numbers while maintaining a 24+ point scoring average. He has never officially averaged a triple-double for a season, but he came dangerously close last year, coming to within a handful of assists of completing the accomplishment.

But that is not to say that Jokić isn’t a triple-double machine. He averaged one during the Western Conference Finals last postseason, and entered the 2023-34 season with the third-most of any active player.

He now has the second-most. In the Nuggets’ 18 point win over the Pelicans on Monday night, Jokić recorded his third triple-double in the first 8 games of the season, which puts him at 108 total for his career. That number surpasses James’ 107, as Jokić is now behind only Russell Westbrook in terms of active players. He was able to accomplish the feat in 813 fewer games played than James.

Will It Be Possible To Catch Westbrook?

Most Triple Doubles in NBA History (Win %): 198 — Russell Westbrook (73.2%)

181 — Oscar Robertson (72.4%)

138 — Magic Johnson (78.3%)

108 — Nikola Jokic (81.5%)

107 — LeBron James (76.6%)

107 — Jason Kidd (71.0%) pic.twitter.com/CGEGpFsQ0a — StatMamba (@StatMamba) November 7, 2023

Will Jokić be able to reach Westbrook’s all-time record of 198? The point guard is still active for the Clippers, though he doesn’t put up the gaudy numbers that he once did with his advancing age. He had four triple-doubles last season and has yet to accomplish the feat yet in 2023-24, meaning that he’ll likely be hovering around the 200 mark for some time.

Jokić has played 563 games in his career, meaning that he averages a triple-double once every 5.21 games. If he stays on his current pace, he’ll reach 200 in roughly 480 more games, or seven seasons of 65 games played. While his pace has been impressive so far, it would take a long and extended career from Jokić to become the all-time leader in the NBA.

Nikola Jokić entered the season as the favorite to win the MVP award, and he is holding on to that designation early in the season, coming in at +300.