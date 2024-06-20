NBA

NBA insiders question what the Clippers’ plan is for all-star forward Paul George this offseason

Zach Wolpin
This offseason, the LA Clippers have some major questions to answer. Two of their top three players could leave the team this offseason. One of them is nine-time all-star Paul George. The 34-year-old just finished up his fifth season in LA. Ahead of the 2021-22 season, George signed a four-year, $176 million deal with the Clippers. 

Heading into the final season of his four-year deal, George has a $48 million player option for the 2024-25 season. According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, there’s a chance that Paul Geroge walks this offseason. Windhorst is questioning what the Clippers’ plan is for their all-star forward. Will the Clippers trade Paul George this summer?

Will Paul George play for the Clippers in 2024-25?


During the offseason following the 2018-19 season, Paul George was traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the LA Clippers.  George has been with the team for five seasons and signed an extension ahead of the 2021-22 season. We’ve seen that Geroge has been invested in playing for his hometown team. However, the all-star forward is undoubtedly in the second half of his career. Next season will be his 15th year in the NBA. How many more quality seasons does George have left in him?

The veteran forward needs to decide what his plans are for the future. Does he want to stay with the Clippers and play out the final year of his deal? Or is Geroge looking for a trade opportunity to join a new team this offseason? At this stage in his career, Geroge is trying to win an NBA championship. The former first-round pick has been an all-star in three of his last four seasons. Paul George still has plenty of basketball left to play.


George is not the only player the Clippers could potentially lose this offseason. All-star PG James Harden is a free agent this offseason. Harden is in a similar situation as George. Both players are in the second half of their careers trying to win a championship. Does LA plan on trying to retain Harden this offseason? Harden saw his numbers drop last season but he was willing to sacrifice that for the team to win. Tough decisions need to be made in LA this offseason.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
