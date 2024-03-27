NBA

NBA insider says there is no timetable on when Miami’s Tyler Herro will return

Zach Wolpin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Through 72 games this season, the Heat are 39-33. Miami lost 113-92 to the Warriors on Tuesday night. That has the team at 7th in the Eastern Conference. Injuries have been a killer for the Heat this season. It’s caused some of their top players to miss extended time. Starting SG Tyler Herro has only played in 36 games this season and has missed the last 16 for Miami. 

Today, NBA insider Shams Charania reported that there’s “no real sense” of when Herro will make his return. Not ideal for the Heat who have 10 games left in the 2023-24 regular season. Miami has managed without him in the lineup but the team is playing 6-7 in March. The Heat hope that Tyler Herro will be able to return before the playoffs begin in April.

Can Tyler Herro return in the next 10 games of the 2023-24 regular season for Miami?


It’s been a bumpy season for Miami’s Tyler Herro. He started their first eight games of the season before missing the next 18 for the Heat. The 24-year-old bounced back from an ankle sprain and was playing like himself again. However, he suffered a knee injury on 2/23 vs. the Pelicans. That’s caused Herro to miss the last 16 games for Miami. There was a chance for Herro to make a return on 3/10. Unfortunately, he is also dealing with right foot medial tendinitis.

That’s prolonged his return to the court. In his 36 starts this season, Herro is averaging (20.8) points, (5.3) rebounds, and (4.4) assists per game. The former first-round pick has missed exactly half of Miami’s games played this season. This will by far be the least amount of games he’s played in a season. His lowest total so far is 54 in 2020-21. With only 1o games left this season, Herro could play under 40 games in 2023-24.


NBA insider Shams Charania noted that there is no timetable for when Tyler Herro is going to make his return. Miami is lucky to have several players who can be interchanged throughout the lineup. Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. has made 20 starts for the Heat this season and has been productive. Caleb Martin has played in 55 of their 72 games and made 19 starts in 2023-24. When the team is fully healthy, Miami has a roster that no team wants to see in the playoffs.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
