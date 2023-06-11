NBA

NBA: Houston Rockets Could Target Kyrie Irving This Summer

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Houston Rockets have been one of the worst teams in the NBA over the last few seasons, but they’re looking forward to a big summer and a potential turnaround for 2023-24. They have been a team that has been thrown around as a possible destination for multiple high-profile players, and you can apparently add Kyrie Irving to that list of names.

Rockets Will Be Interested In Kyrie Irving This Summer

Irving was acquired by the Dallas Mavericks halfway through last season with hopes that he would be the missing piece to pair next to Luka Dončić. But things didn’t work out the way that they’d hoped, and they moved in the wrong direction in the standings, missing out on the postseason entirely.

He has played for three different franchises since leaving the Cavaliers in 2017, but NBA insider Chris Haynes recently said that he believes Irving will stay put in Dallas. He is a free agent and will be free to test the open market, but there have been multiple reports that have said that the two sides are interested in extending the relationship.

Irving Is The Backup To The Harden Plan

But the Mavericks could have some competition coming from just down the road. According to Marc Stein, the Rockets are going to have an interest as well.

It seemed that Houston’s focus was on James Harden, and likely still is. The star point guard spent the best days of his career with the Rockets, and it has been rumored that both the team and player are interested in a reunion. But there will be other teams involved in his sweepstakes, and it looks as though Kyrie Irving would be their backup plan.

Either option would make sense for Houston, though Harden would be the obvious choice. Not only is he comfortable and familiar with the team’s inner workings, but having him on the roster would help boost interest and get people to the games. Last season, the Rockets had the 3rd-worst attendance in the league.

Houston is looking for a veteran to come in and help the group of young players, many of whom are raw but hold loads of talent. Both Irving and Harden would fit the bill, though one of the option comes with a bit more potential baggage than the other.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
