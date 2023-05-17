Kyrie Irving Next Team Odds: Lakers Are Favorite To Land PG

Kyrie Irving was supposed to be the saving grace for the Dallas Mavericks. The team had been long on the search for another star to match with Luka Dončić, and it seemed that they had found their man.

The Mavericks traded for Irving back in February when they were in the middle of the playoff pack. But the team floundered, and dropped all the way out of the postseason picture completely. They finished in 11th place in the Western Conference and were featured in the Draft Lottery instead.

The future of Irving in Dallas is murky. There have been conflicting reports about what the star point guard intends to do, but the belief is that the Mavericks will do what it takes to bring him back for 2023-24.

But what about if he leaves? Where might Kyrie Irving end up? There is a new batch of player proposition bets available at BetOnline.ag, and one of them is an Irving future:

Los Angeles Lakers (+200)

This is the clear and most obvious choice. Forget the connection with LeBron James for a second. When the Lakers’ current postseason run ends, vacancies will open at their point guard position, as both D’Angelo Russell and Dennis Schröder are set to become free agents. With Los Angeles always being on the hunt for its next superstar, Irving would make sense no matter what the rest of their roster looks like.

Throw in the relationship with James and the Lakers are the easy favorite. With LeBron entering the twilight of his career, don’t be surprised to see a reunion between the two that brought a championship to Cleveland 7 years ago.

Phoenix Suns (+600)

One team that could be undergoing some serious changes this off-season is the Phoenix Suns. But something doesn’t quite add up here.

The team could be in search of a new point guard if they decide to part ways with Chris Paul, and replacing a star with a star in Irving could be a seamless switch. But the point of brining him to Phoenix would be to give their current stars some extra help, and we have seen the Kyrie Irving/Kevin Durant show before. But could things be different for the pair in a different location?

Memphis Grizzlies (+800)

They are 6th on the list of teams most likely to land Irving if he leaves the Mavericks, but the Grizzlies may make for the most intriguing story. Memphis has a tough off-season coming up, facing both crucial roster decisions and the Ja Morant situation. If their superstar point guard winds up being suspended for a lengthy portion of the year, could the Grizzlies really think about bringing Kyrie Irving in as a replacement?

