Betting

Kyrie Irving Next Team Odds: Lakers Are Favorite To Land PG

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz usa today 199523520
rsz usa today 199523520

Kyrie Irving was supposed to be the saving grace for the Dallas Mavericks. The team had been long on the search for another star to match with Luka Dončić, and it seemed that they had found their man.

The Mavericks traded for Irving back in February when they were in the middle of the playoff pack. But the team floundered, and dropped all the way out of the postseason picture completely. They finished in 11th place in the Western Conference and were featured in the Draft Lottery instead.

NBA Odds: Kyrie Irving’s Next Team

The future of Irving in Dallas is murky. There have been conflicting reports about what the star point guard intends to do, but the belief is that the Mavericks will do what it takes to bring him back for 2023-24.

But what about if he leaves? Where might Kyrie Irving end up? There is a new batch of player proposition bets available at BetOnline.ag, and one of them is an Irving future:

Los Angeles Lakers (+200)

This is the clear and most obvious choice. Forget the connection with LeBron James for a second. When the Lakers’ current postseason run ends, vacancies will open at their point guard position, as both D’Angelo Russell and Dennis Schröder are set to become free agents. With Los Angeles always being on the hunt for its next superstar, Irving would make sense no matter what the rest of their roster looks like.

Throw in the relationship with James and the Lakers are the easy favorite. With LeBron entering the twilight of his career, don’t be surprised to see a reunion between the two that brought a championship to Cleveland 7 years ago.

Kyrie Irving Next Team Odds Play
Lakers +200 BetOnline logo
Clippers +300 BetOnline logo
Hawks +500 BetOnline logo
Suns +600 BetOnline logo
Heat +700 BetOnline logo

Phoenix Suns (+600)

One team that could be undergoing some serious changes this off-season is the Phoenix Suns. But something doesn’t quite add up here.

The team could be in search of a new point guard if they decide to part ways with Chris Paul, and replacing a star with a star in Irving could be a seamless switch. But the point of brining him to Phoenix would be to give their current stars some extra help, and we have seen the Kyrie Irving/Kevin Durant show before. But could things be different for the pair in a different location?

Memphis Grizzlies (+800)

They are 6th on the list of teams most likely to land Irving if he leaves the Mavericks, but the Grizzlies may make for the most intriguing story. Memphis has a tough off-season coming up, facing both crucial roster decisions and the Ja Morant situation. If their superstar point guard winds up being suspended for a lengthy portion of the year, could the Grizzlies really think about bringing Kyrie Irving in as a replacement?

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Betting

Latest news

View all
rsz usa today 199523520
Betting

LATEST Kyrie Irving Next Team Odds: Lakers Are Favorite To Land PG

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  18min
rsz 230425084135 01 nba 042423 jimmy butler1
Betting
Miami Heat Are Heavy Underdogs Once Again In Eastern Finals
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 16 2023

The Miami Heat were never supposed to be in this position, and the sports books are treating them as such. The Heat were barely even able to sneak into the…

rsz doc rivers 051223
Betting
76ers Prop Bets: 80% Chance That Doc Rivers Is Fired
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 15 2023

The season came to an end for the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday after their Game 7 defeat at the hands of the Boston Celtics. And while they were one of…

KSI vs Joe Fournier Free Bets
Betting
Stake KSI Vs Joe Fournier Betting Offer: $1000 IN KSI Vs Joe Fournier Boxing Free Bets
Author image Kyle Curran  •  May 13 2023
1456912805.0
Betting
KSI vs Joe Fournier Betting Odds: Moneyline, Round Betting & More
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 15 2023
rsz bronnyjamesespn
Betting
Bronny James Prop Bets: Will He Play In The NBA With LeBron?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 9 2023
rsz 1 6338329
Betting
NBA Odds: Nick Nurse Is Favorite For Bucks Coaching Job
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 8 2023
Arrow to top