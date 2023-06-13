NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokić Just Wants To Go Home To Serbia

Nikola Jokić spent the 2022-23 NBA season and its playoffs, cementing himself as the most dominant player in the league.

Named the NBA’s MVP the previous two seasons, Jokic probably should have won it over Joel Embiid this year. He was just a few assists away from averaging a triple-double, an unheard of feat for a man of his size, and kept his Denver Nuggets team as the #1 seed in the Western Conference essentially all season.

Nikola Jokic wins his first Championship: “The job is done, we can go home now.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/PH9xDo5fks — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 13, 2023

The dominance continued in the postseason. Jokic played in 20 games during the Nuggets run, and averaged 30 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 9.5 assists per, again coming up just short of a triple-double. It felt like he was unstoppable against the Heat, making incredible passes and hitting impossible, fall away shots, all the while controlling the paint for Denver.

He was ultimately able to lead the Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history. He was rewarded for his dominance by winning NBA Finals MVP. Members of the organization found him through their tears of joy and thanked him for bringing them to glory.

Nikola Jokić just wanted to go home.

He’s never been one for accolades. Jokic is the rare NBA player who doesn’t care about his statistics or personal accomplishments. He has always been about team basketball, and has put winning over everything. It has become a part of his personality.

Jokić was asked if he’s looking forward to the Championship parade. “No. I need to go home.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/1ZkPSG6mFe — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 13, 2023

So when asked how he felt immediately after the game that he was an NBA Champion, Jokic seemed to force an exhausted smile and said, “It’s good. The job is done. We can go home now.”

Typically a moment of jovial celebration, one in which players work their entire lives for, it felt like Nikola Jokić couldn’t have really cared less.

He continued this sentiment in hilarious fashion in his postgame press conference, when he seemed to forget that there would be a parade in Denver celebrating the accomplishment. When asked if he was excited about the event, Jokic asked when the parade would be.

When he was informed that it wouldn’t be held until Thursday, he put his head in his hands in disappointment. “No. I need to go home,” Jokic reiterated.

