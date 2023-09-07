MrBeast is the most subscribed individual on YouTube, and is the second most subscribed-to channel overall with over 181 million subscribers. But what is MrBeast’s net worth? Read on to find out everything you need to know about MrBeast and his net worth, career earnings and business ventures.

MrBeast Net Worth

MrBeast is one of the most recognisable names and online personalities in the world. Not only is he a multi-millionaire, but he is also the single most subscribed-to individual on the whole of YouTube.

MrBeast, aka Jimmy Donaldson, is an American YouTuber who started his YouTube channel over a decade ago on February 19, 2012. As per Forbes, he is listed as the single richest YouTuber in the world. This is ahead of the likes of Jake Paul, his brother Logan Paul, Dude Perfect and KSI to name but a few.

MrBeast started his YouTube journey by uploading gaming videos including Minecraft, Pokemon Online, Black Ops 2, Battle Pirates, etc. Now, he churns out lots of different content on a regular basis to his 180+ YouTube following.

As of September 2023, it is reported that MrBeast’s net worth is roughly $107 million (source: bloggerspassion.com).

MrBeast’s estimated net worth of $107m is largely down to his online presence as the single biggest star on the YouTube platform. He is an incredibly popular individual, boasting over 22 million Twitter followers, 39 million Instagram followers and over 12 million followers on his Facebook page.

Within a short span of time, he has earned an amazing reputation for himself. He is now one of the most reputed online influencers in the world, as well as being a YouTube success story. He is raking in millions of dollars per week, hence why his net worth figure is so high.

Another reason MrBeast’s net worth is so high is down to his assets. The popular YouTuber has a tidy collection of cars, such as a personalised Tesla, two Lamborghini’s, a BMW 3-series sedan and a Nissan SUV with the name Armada.

In terms of real estate, MrBeast owns multiple properties in North Carolina. His own house is a modest one worth just over $300,000. He owns at least five houses in the same cul-de-sac where he plans to house his employees and family in each of the homes when he is not at his studio, where his online content in created.

MrBeast Net Worth Growth

Year Net Worth 2023 $107 million 2022 $70 million 2021 $65 million 2020 $55 million 2019 $44 million

MrBeast Net Worth info per sssamiti.org

MrBeast Career Earnings & Salary

The YouTuber has gained fame for his philanthropic endeavours and captivating content with his videos amassing more than 40 billion views. With these billions of views comes revenue and increasingly mouth-watering earnings.

MrBeast has earned an absolute fortune throughout his career. He has multiple revenue streams of course through his career in YouTube, as well as through sponsors and his various business ventures. More on his endorsement deals and entrepreneurial life later.

In terms of earnings, MrBeast has made millions of dollars through his career in YouTube alone. According to attentionalways.com, it is estimated that MrBeast earns roughly $500,000+ per video on YouTube. The 25-year-old has over 180 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel, as well as boasting over 70 million subscribers on his secondary channels.

Considering a number of criteria and indicators, Mr. Beast’s estimated earnings for each video range between $500,000 and up to a maximum of $1m! YouTube pays creators on a cost-per-thousand view (CPM) basis, meaning that they can make anywhere from $3 to $10 for every thousand views their videos receive.

Back in 2021, Forbes reported that MrBeast had earned $54 million that year – the most of any YouTuber in history. Celebrity Net Worth also reported that the content creator earned somewhere in the region of $36 million in 2022.

In terms of a salary, it is difficult to estimate exactly how much MrBeast earns through his various income streams. However, taking into account his YouTube earnings per video and figures of the past two years, MrBeast earns a minimum salary of $30 million per annum.

This means that all in all, MrBeast’s career earnings are estimated to be somewhere in the region of $750 million.

MrBeast Endorsements & Business Ventures

Although the vast majority of MrBeast’s earnings come through YouTube, he also earns millions of dollar outside of content creation too. These vast endorsement deals and business ventures outside of his YouTube career have certainly helped bolster his net worth.

The 1998-born global figure is paid a fortune in endorsements through his sponsors on YouTube. Some of Beast’s main sponsors include the likes of Quidd, Honey, CSGO Lott, TikTok, Apex Legends and Dragon City. He also earns a fortune through his merchandise. He runs an online store called Shop Mr Beast, selling a wide range of products. Last year, Mr Beast made around $2.25 Million every month from his merchandise gig (source: bloggerspassion.com).

As you can see in the above graphic, MrBeast attracts over 40 million+ views every single day on his YouTube videos. If you consider a $7 CPM (Cost Per Thousand views), MrBeast generates a mind-boggling $100,000+ (on average) every single day from YouTube ads.

On average, this means that MrBeast makes over $8 to $10 million every single month from various sources including sponsorships, merchandise and YouTube adverts.

All in all, MrBeast earns a huge sum of money through his sponsors and endorsement deals. These figures will continue to rise for the most subscribed YouTuber in the world as his career progresses and he becomes more famous. Not bad for someone who started recording random YouTube videos just over 10 years ago!

