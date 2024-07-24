5 Most Valuable Men’s Soccer Players In Paris Olympics 2024

Unlike the 2024 European Championship and Copa America 2024, the soccer tournament in the 2024 Paris Olympics will not have all the best players from the 16 participating nations. Coaches have had to excuse U-23 players who were either in action during the summer senior tournaments or did not get permission from their clubs to take part in the Olympics in France. Additionally, coaches can only include three players over the age of 23 in their 18-man squad, further limiting their options. These handicaps, however, make for a more balanced tournament, give even the underdogs a shot at winning the gold.

As we wait for the Paris Olympics to begin, let us take a look at some of the most sought-after players competing this summer. Here are the five most valuable soccer stars featuring in the 2024 Paris Olympics:

#5 Castello Lukeba (France): €40 million ($43.38 million)

In fifth place, we have France’s talented center-back Castello Lukeba. According to Transfermarkt, the sensational 21-year-old is worth a whopping €40 million ($43.38 million).

Lukeba, who joined RB Leipzig from Olympique Lyon last summer, enjoyed a solid 2023-24 season. He played 32 Bundesliga matches for the club, scoring once. Lukeba has played only one game with France’s Olympic team, featuring for the entire 90 minutes in their 3-2 victory over Ivory Coast U23 in March.

#4 Alex Baena (Spain): €40 million ($43.38 million)

Spain, who won EURO 2024 on July 14, will look to add an Olympic gold to their ever-growing trophy cabinet. They have sent a formidable team, spearheaded by €40 million ($43.38 million)-man Alex Baena. Baena, who played two matches for La Roja in EURO 2024, will participate in his first Olympics this year.

The 23-year-old enjoyed an excellent La Liga campaign with Villarreal in 2023-24. He scored twice and provided 14 assists in 34 matches. Coming to internationals, Baena has played five matches for the senior team, scoring twice.

#3 Michael Olise (France): €55 million ($59.65 million)

One of the star players of Thierry Henry’s France at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Michael Olise carries a hefty €55 million ($59.65 million) price tag. The tournament is crucial for the Bayern Munich newb0y, as it will give him the chance to prove his mettle after failing to make Les Bleus’ EURO 2024 squad.

Olise endured an injury-ridden final season at Crystal Palace, but his performances were noteworthy. He played 19 Premier League matches for Palace, scoring 10 times and providing six assists. The 22-year-old has yet to debut for France’s senior team but shone in his debut for the U-23 side, scoring twice.

#2 Achraf Hakimi (Morocco): €60 million ($65.08 million)

A surprise inclusion to Morocco’s Olympics team, 25-year-old Achraf Hakimi is worth a cool €60 million ($65.08 million). He is by far the most valuable defender competing in the Games this summer.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) right-back is coming into the tournament on the back of a fine season. He played 25 games in Ligue 1 last term, scoring four times and providing five assists to help the Parisiens to the title.

Hakimi is seen as a hero in Morocco, thanks to the invaluable performances he delivered to take his country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals — a first for an African country. It will be interesting to see if the 77-cap fullback can add another feather to his cap by securing an Olympic medal for the Atlas Lions.

#1 Julian Alvarez (Argentina): €90 million ($97.61 million)

Copa America 2024 winner with Argentina, Julian Alvarez is the most valuable player playing in the Paris Olympics. The Manchester City attacker, who is participating in his second Olympic Games, is worth €90 million ($97.61 million).

Alvarez has enjoyed a stellar 2023-24 season, winning the Premier League title with Man City before lifting the Copa America with La Albiceleste. The 24-year-old scored 11 goals and provided nine assists for City in the Premier League, whereas for Argentina, he scored twice in five games. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has thus far played 36 games for Argentina’s senior team, scoring nine times and providing an assist.