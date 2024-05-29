NBA

Minnesota’s Two Stars Help Timberwolves Stave Off Elimination In Game 4

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards had struggled during the first three games of the Western Conference Finals. Their drop in production had been a major reason for the 0-3 series deficit that they brought into Game 4 against the Dallas Mavericks, and it looked as though they’d be swept unless the two stars for the Timberwolves were able to step up.

Edwards, Towns Step Up For Timberwolves In Game 4

Step up they did, and Minnesota remains alive after a 105-100 victory in an elimination game on Tuesday evening.

Edwards had seen a drop in efficiency, but was still averaging 22 points in the first three contests. Towns, on the other hand, saw a drop in his numbers across the board. The Timberwolves big man had his scoring average dip all the say down to 15 points per, thanks in large part to bis abysmal shooting numbers.

The usually sharp-shooting Towns was making just 27.8% of his shots overall, and was a slump-like 3-for-22 from three point range, a percentage of 13.6%.

But both players were able to turn things around with their season on the line in Game 4 against the Mavericks. Towns fouled out late in the fourth quarter, but not before putting up 25 points that included four big three pointers in five attempts.

Win Keeps Minnesota Alive For At Least Another Game

Edwards was even more impressive, putting up 29 points on the night to lead all scorers, and was just one assist away from putting up a triple-double in an elimination game. The Timberwolves only had 14 points of production off of the bench, but each starter was able to finish in double figures.

The win for the Timberwolves keeps their season alive, at least for another couple of days. Game 5 will be played on Thursday evening back in Minnesota, and Edwards and company are coming in as early 4.5-point favorites to extend the series to a sixth game. No team in NBA history has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series.

The Boston Celtics are awaiting the winner between the Mavericks and Timberwolves, and will be enjoying a nine-day break before Game 1 of the NBA Finals, no matter how long the series out West lasts.

Anthony R. Cardenas

