Warriors injury report: Steph Curry (hamstring) left Game 1 Tuesday and did not return

On Tuesday night, the Warriors were on the road to face the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the West semi-finals. In the second quarter, Steph Curry scored a basket on a driving 14-foot floater.

The veteran PG was seen grabbing his hamstring and was subbed out roughly 30 seconds later. Curry exited the game and did not return for Golden State. Luckily, they held on for a 99-88 win vs. Minnesota in Game 1. However, head coach Steve Kerr said the team is operating as if Curry will not be available for Game 2. He will have an MRI on Wednesday.

Four-time NBA champion Steph Curry left the first half of Game 1 on Tuesday with a hamstring injury. The 37-year-old did not return for Golden State. Head coach Steve Kerr said the team considers Curry “day-to-day.” Kerr admitted that hamstring injuries are rather tricky. They’ll wait for Curry to have an MRI on Wednesday. Warriors fans will be holding their breath to hear the verdict on Curry’s injury.

Golden State cannot afford for their two-time MVP to miss multiple games. After Game 1 on Tuesday, Steve Kerr said, “It’s hard to imagine that he would play Thursday.” The Warriors were able to beat the Timberwolves 99-88 in Game 1. Buddy Hield led the team offensively with 24 points, and Jimmy Butler added another 20. Additionally, Butler had a team-high 11 rebounds and eight assists vs. Minnesota.

Draymond Green stepped up offensively with 18 and had four made three-pointers. Steph Curry played 13 minutes in Game 1 and finished with 13 points. On top of the hamstring injury, 37-year-old Steph Curry was already battling a thumb injury on his shooting hand. Draymond Green said Golden State “won’t panic” if Curry has to miss time. Game 2 is Thursday night. Steph Curry will have an MRI on Wednesday to determine how much time he will miss.