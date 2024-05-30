In the 2024 postseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves have had an up-and-down run. The team was matched up vs. the Phoenix Suns in the first round. Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves swept the Suns. However, Minnesota had to face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the Conference semi-finals.

The Timberwolves won the first two games of that series on the road in Denver. Despite that hot start, they lost the next three games and fell behind 3-2. Minnesota did not let the pressure get to them and they beat the Nuggets in a thrilling seven-game series. Edwards and the Timberwolves lost the first three games of the Conference Finals and faced elimination on Tuesday night. The team fought for a 105-100 victory in Dallas to keep their season alive. Once again, the Timberwolves are facing elimination in Game 5.

Can the Timberwolves keep their season alive with a win in Game 5 vs. the Mavericks?

one game at a time.@Sprite Game Recap pic.twitter.com/voHD4wSIKz — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 30, 2024



Minnesota started the Western Conference Finals in the worst way possible by losing the first three games. The Timberwolves are going to need to play perfectly moving forward if they want to make the NBA Finals. There’s no margin for error. In Game 4 on Tuesday night, the Timberwolves were able to somewhat contain Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. Irving (16 points) and Doncic (28) points had their lowest total so far in the WCF. Minnesota’s defense came to play in Game 4.

Additionally, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns had big-time performances in the second half of Game 4. Edwards finished the game with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists on 11/25 shooting. All nine of his assists came in the second-half and Edwards has proven he can also set up his teammates. This postseason, Edwards is averaging a team-high (6.5) assists per game. Along with Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns had a big second half. He scored 20 of his 25 points in the final two quarters and hit some clutch shots for the Timberwolves. Minnesota needed that type of game from Town after struggling earlier in the series.

The Timberwolves will wear their black Statement jerseys tonight for Game 5 at Target Center, while the Mavs will wear their Association white jerseys. This is the first time in the playoffs the Wolves are not wearing a white jersey. pic.twitter.com/GWftjvdCHO — Charlie Walton (@CharlieWaltonMN) May 30, 2024



The Timberwolves need to win their next three games in a row to beat the Dallas Mavericks and advance to the Finals. Luckily, two of those three games would be at home. That starts with Game 5 tonight vs. Dallas. Minnesota needs to take it one game at a time. They need to take care of business tonight before even worrying about heading back to Dallas for Game 6.