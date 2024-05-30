NBA

Minnesota is facing elimination again in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals vs. Dallas

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Timberwoles big 3 pic
Timberwoles big 3 pic

In the 2024 postseason, the Minnesota Timberwolves have had an up-and-down run. The team was matched up vs. the Phoenix Suns in the first round. Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves swept the Suns. However, Minnesota had to face Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the Conference semi-finals. 

The Timberwolves won the first two games of that series on the road in Denver. Despite that hot start, they lost the next three games and fell behind 3-2. Minnesota did not let the pressure get to them and they beat the Nuggets in a thrilling seven-game series. Edwards and the Timberwolves lost the first three games of the Conference Finals and faced elimination on Tuesday night. The team fought for a 105-100 victory in Dallas to keep their season alive. Once again, the Timberwolves are facing elimination in Game 5.

Can the Timberwolves keep their season alive with a win in Game 5 vs. the Mavericks?


Minnesota started the Western Conference Finals in the worst way possible by losing the first three games. The Timberwolves are going to need to play perfectly moving forward if they want to make the NBA Finals. There’s no margin for error.  In Game 4 on Tuesday night, the Timberwolves were able to somewhat contain Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic. Irving (16 points) and Doncic (28) points had their lowest total so far in the WCF. Minnesota’s defense came to play in Game 4.

Additionally, Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns had big-time performances in the second half of Game 4. Edwards finished the game with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and nine assists on 11/25 shooting. All nine of his assists came in the second-half and Edwards has proven he can also set up his teammates. This postseason, Edwards is averaging a team-high (6.5) assists per game. Along with Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns had a big second half. He scored 20 of his 25 points in the final two quarters and hit some clutch shots for the Timberwolves. Minnesota needed that type of game from Town after struggling earlier in the series.


The Timberwolves need to win their next three games in a row to beat the Dallas Mavericks and advance to the Finals. Luckily, two of those three games would be at home. That starts with Game 5 tonight vs. Dallas. Minnesota needs to take it one game at a time. They need to take care of business tonight before even worrying about heading back to Dallas for Game 6.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Timberwoles big 3 pic
NBA

LATEST Minnesota is facing elimination again in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals vs. Dallas

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 30 2024
Kristaps Porzingis Celtics pic 1
NBA
Celtics’ Kristaps Porzingis is ‘ramping up’ in hopes to be ready for the start of the NBA Finals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 29 2024

During the 2023-24 regular season, the Celtics were the best team in the NBA. Throughout the playoffs in 2024, they’ve proved that. Boston is 12-2 throughout the playoffs and has…

Bronny James draft combine pic
NBA
Bronny James is staying in the 2024 Draft and will forgo his remaining college eligibility
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 29 2024

In April, Bronny James declared for the 2024 NBA Draft while also retaining his college eligibility. The 19-year-old had not yet decided whether he was going to keep his name…

rsz gettyimages 2154325774
NBA
Minnesota’s Two Stars Help Timberwolves Stave Off Elimination In Game 4
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 29 2024
rsz 21545383860
NBA
Kendrick Perkins Says He Regrets Voting For Rudy Gobert For NBA DPOY Award
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  May 28 2024
Maxi Kleber Mavs pic
NBA
Mavericks’ Maxi Kleber is set to return for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 28 2024
Pascal Siakam Pacers pic
NBA
Insiders have reported the Pacers are ready to offer Pascal Siakam a ‘max contract’ this summer
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 28 2024
Arrow to top