NBA

Milwaukee Bucks Bobby Portis Out Indefinitely With Knee Injury

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Portis
Portis
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Milwaukee Bucks big man Bobby Portis will be sidelined with a sprained right MCL and will be out indefinitely.

 

Portis had to exit Monday’s game against the Detroit Pistons early because of the injury. Portis has a Grade 2 sprain, according to Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, who cited a league source. Such an injury would usually come with a four-to-six-week timetable.

https://e00-marca.uecdn.es/assets/multimedia/imagenes/2022/02/06/16441250463210.jpg

Before this news, the Bucks were finally healthy. In that Pistons game, Giannis Antetokounmpo returned from a five-game absence and Khris Middleton returned from an 18-game absence. Portis and Jevon Carter are the only players who have played in all 47 of Milwaukee’s games this season.

Without Portis, the Bucks will likely lean on Antetokounmpo more often when Brook Lopez is on the bench. The presence of Middleton, who has appeared in only eight games this season, makes that look more viable. There could also be more opportunities for reserve big man Sandro Mamukelashvili. The team does have veteran big man Serge Ibaka, but they a holding him out in hopes of trading him.

https://behindthebuckpass.com/wp-content/uploads/getty-images/2017/07/1454649532.jpeg

This season, Portis has averaged 14.1 points 10.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.8 minutes. The Bucks are 30-17 and third in the East. They have an offense that ranks 23rd in the league in efficiency and a defense that ranks third.

Milwaukee is -260 to win their division according to Wisconsin sports-books, so losing Portis for some time may not hurt their chances. The Cleveland Cavaliers are. second favorite to win the division, so this injury to Portis could help their chances a bit.

The Bucks face the Denver Nuggets tonight and are a 10 point favorite according to Colorado sports-books. The Nuggets have been one of the hotter teams in the NBA, so this line may be too much into the Bucks favor.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Owen Jones

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Pelicans Ingram Return
NBA

LATEST Pelicans Star Brandon Ingram Expected To Return Tonight vs Wolves

Author image Kyle Curran  •  4h
LeBron Record Breaker
NBA
LeBron James Is Ageing Like A Fine Wine As He Breaks Record
Author image Kyle Curran  •  5h

The LA Lakers may have lost against LA rivals the Clippers, however it is LeBron James’ record-breaking performance that everyone has been talking about.  LeBron became the first player in…

Durant
NBA
Kevin Durant to be Re-Evaluated In Two Weeks Due To Knee Injury
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 24 2023

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is going to be re-evaluated in two weeks due to the knee injury he suffered earlier this month.   Recovery has progressed as hoped, but…

Shannon Sharpe
NBA
Fox’s Shannon Sharpe Apologizes After Grizzlies-Lakers Incident
Author image Kyle Curran  •  5h
Pharrell NBA
NBA
Celebs Come Out For NBA Paris Spectacle As Bulls Beat Pistons
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 20 2023
Knicks Mavs
NBA
Mitchell Robinson And Christian Wood Both Suffer Broken Thumbs
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 19 2023
JB Celtics
NBA
Celtics List Jaylen Brown As Questionable Ahead Of Warriors Clash
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 19 2023
Arrow to top