Millwall vs West Brom live stream: Championship preview, kick off time and team news

On Saturday, West Bromwich Albion will visit The Den for a Championship match against Millwall.

Millwall vs West Brom Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Millwall vs West Brom in the Championship matches, bet365 has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with bet365 and watch the Millwall vs West Brom live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join bet365 by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Join Bet365 and watch Millwall vs West Brom live stream.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Millwall vs West Brom Preview

Millwall will be looking to avenge their 1-0 Championship setback to Blackpool in their previous match.

Millwall had lost their last three league encounters against West Bromwich Albion. West Bromwich Albion will be looking to bounce back after losing their last game in Championship play against Preston North End.

West Bromwich Albion has been scored against in five of their previous six games, conceding seven goals in total. West Bromwich Albion hasn’t been particularly solid defensively.

West Bromwich Albion hasn’t won away from home in their last three league games going into this fixture.

When does Millwall vs West Brom kick-off?

The Millwall vs West Brom will kick off at 20:00 on 29th January 2022 at The Den.

Join bet365 and watch Millwall vs West Brom.

Millwall vs West Brom Team News

Millwall Team News

Millwall has reported injuries of Sheyi Ojo, Tom Bradshaw, Alex Pearce, Jed Wallace, Daniel Ballard, and Ryan Leonard.

Millwall’s possible starting lineup:

Bialkowski; Hutchinson, Cooper, M. Wallace; McNamara, Evans, Mitchell, Malone; Burke, Afobe, Bennett

West Brom Team News

Robert Snodgrass, Dara O’Shea, Kean Bryan, and Daryl Dike won’t play for West Brom.

West Brom possible starting lineup:

Button; Ajayi, Bartley, Clarke; Furlong, Mowatt, Livermore, Townsend; Diangana, Grant; Robinson

Join Bet365 and follow Millwall vs West Brom.