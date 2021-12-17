Bournemouth will travel to Middlesbrough on Saturday, 18th December 2021 to play the championship match.

Match Info:

Kick-off: 17:30, Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth Preview

Middlesbrough played the last match against Stoke at Bet365 stadium which ended in a 0-0 draw.

On the other hand, Bournemouth suffered a 2-0 defeat against Blackburn at Vitality Stadium.

Last but not the least, Middlesbrough won the match against Bournemouth by a 3-1 scoreline.

Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth Team News

Middlesbrough will be without Duncan Watmore, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones, and Marcus Brown. Meanwhile, Bournemouth has reported injuries of Jordan Zemura, and Junior Stanislas.

Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:

Lumley; Dijksteel, Fry, McNair; Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Bola; Watmore, Sporar

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Travers; Stacey, Cahill, Kelly, Brady; L.Cook, Kilkenny, Marcondes; Christie, Solanke, Anthony

Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth from Bet365:

Match Winner

Middlesbrough: 8/5

Draw: 9/4

Bournemouth: 9/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 5/4

Under: 8/11

Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth Prediction

There will be tough competition between both the teams but after observing the past performances most football betting sites believe that Middlesbrough will win the match.

Prediction: Middlesbrough to win at 8/5.

How to Watch Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth Live Stream?

