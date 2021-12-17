Bournemouth will travel to Middlesbrough on Saturday, 18th December 2021 to play the championship match.
Match Info:
Kick-off: 17:30, Riverside Stadium
Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth Preview
Middlesbrough played the last match against Stoke at Bet365 stadium which ended in a 0-0 draw.
On the other hand, Bournemouth suffered a 2-0 defeat against Blackburn at Vitality Stadium.
Last but not the least, Middlesbrough won the match against Bournemouth by a 3-1 scoreline.
Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth Team News
Middlesbrough will be without Duncan Watmore, Matt Crooks, Isaiah Jones, and Marcus Brown. Meanwhile, Bournemouth has reported injuries of Jordan Zemura, and Junior Stanislas.
Middlesbrough possible starting lineup:
Lumley; Dijksteel, Fry, McNair; Jones, Crooks, Howson, Tavernier, Bola; Watmore, Sporar
Bournemouth possible starting lineup:
Travers; Stacey, Cahill, Kelly, Brady; L.Cook, Kilkenny, Marcondes; Christie, Solanke, Anthony
Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth Betting Odds
Following are the latest betting odds for Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth from Bet365:
Match Winner
Middlesbrough: 8/5
Draw: 9/4
Bournemouth: 9/5
Total Goals
Over 2.5: 5/4
Under: 8/11
Middlesbrough vs Bournemouth Prediction
There will be tough competition between both the teams but after observing the past performances most football betting sites believe that Middlesbrough will win the match.
Prediction: Middlesbrough to win at 8/5.
