Michael Thomas Expected Back For Training Camp

Owen Jones
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to be ready for training camp after playing in only three games last season with a toe injury.

 

The past two years have been forgettable for Thomas to say the least. He missed the entire 2021 season with a ankle injury.

Michael Thomas’ absence during the 2022 NFL season was keenly felt by the New Orleans Saints. The talented receiver suffered a significant toe injury that required surgery and an extensive rehabilitation process. Thomas, known for his exceptional route running, reliable hands, and ability to make tough catches was sorely missed as the Saints navigated through a challenging season.

However, reports indicate that Thomas has been diligently rehabilitating and is making steady progress in his recovery. The wide receiver has displayed determination and a strong work ethic, working closely with the team’s medical staff to ensure a full and healthy return to the field.

What This Means For The Saints

With Michael Thomas back in the lineup, the New Orleans Saints’ offense receives a tremendous boost. Thomas has been a consistent and dynamic playmaker throughout his career He has earned recognition as one of the premier wide receivers in the NFL. His ability to create separation, make contested catches, and excel in the short-to-intermediate passing game provides quarterback Derek Carr with a reliable and explosive target.

https://www.totalprosports.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/GettyImages-1425039204-1-1024x563.jpg

Thomas’ return will not only bolster the Saints’ passing attack but also alleviate pressure from the other receivers on the roster like Chris Olave. His presence on the field demands attention from opposing defenses, opening up opportunities for other playmakers to thrive. The return of a receiver of Thomas’ caliber adds a new dimension to the Saints’ offensive game plan and gives them a renewed sense of optimism heading into the season.

The New Orleans Saints are favorites to win the NFC South at +115 according to Louisiana sportsbooks.

While cautious optimism is warranted, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing Thomas’ trademark catches and game-changing abilities once again. His comeback will undoubtedly be one of the most highly anticipated storylines for the Saints. iI all goes according to plan, the Saints will be well-positioned to make a strong push for success with Thomas leading the charge.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
