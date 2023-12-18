Soccer

Michael Owen Lauds Arsenal Star For Showing Signs Of Improvement After ‘Very, Very Poor’ Start In North London

Sushan Chakraborty
Arsenal Have Won 11 Of 16 Premier League Games
Premier League icon Michael Owen has heaped praise on Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz for showing promise in his last few games. Owen believes the German could be like a whole new signing if he can keep up his good work.

The Gunners signed Havertz for a whopping €75 million ($81.90 million) fee from Chelsea in July. The 24-year-old endured a difficult start at Arsenal, failing to score or assist in his first six Premier League appearances. He finally got off the mark on Matchday seven but failed to find the back of the net in the subsequent five matches. Havertz got a lot of flak for his poor start to life in north London, but lately, he has been showing signs of improvement.

Owen Impressed With Havertz’s Impressive Run Of Form At Arsenal

The Germany international has scored three goals in his last five Premier League matches, the latest of which came on Sunday (December 17) against Brighton & Hove Albion. Ex-Liverpool and Manchester United center-forward Owen has been impressed with Havertz’s recent displays and has backed him to keep at it and leave his early-season wobbles in the rearview mirror.

Speaking to the Premier League Productions, Owen said (via the Mirror):

Havertz has come into a little bit of form if he can continue this and grow into more of a permanent fixture and a confident player then that could, as the old saying goes, be like a new signing.”

The Englishman also referenced Havertz’s struggles while noting his recent improvements.

He concluded by adding:

He’s been very, very poor since he’s been at the club, but all of a sudden he’s showing signs of a bit of promise.

Mikel Arteta Insists Havertz’s Performances Have Always Been Up To The Mark

While pundits like Owen feel Havertz is only starting to show what he is capable of, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta believes he has always been as good. The Spaniard only feels that Havertz is playing with more confidence, as he finally has a few goals to his name.

When asked whether Havertz was finally living up to his potential, Arteta replied:

In terms of performances, it’s exactly the same as he was at the start of the season. You can see he’s confident and enjoying his football.

Havertz, who has scored once in the Champions League this season, will see his contract expire in June 2028. According to Transfermarkt, his current market value stands at €60 million ($65.52 million).

