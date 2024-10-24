NFL

Tyreek Hill Tells Fans To Start Him In Fantasy This Week Ahead Of Tua Tagovailoa’s Return To The Field

Olly Taliku
Tua Tagovailoa will make his return for the Miami Dolphins this weekend for the first time since suffering another concussion in week 2 and his receiver core couldn’t be happier to have him back. 

Tyreek Hill Thrilled For Tua’s Return 

Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice on Wednesday afternoon and he is preparing to start for the Dolphins on Sunday against the Cardinals.

The Miami quarterback was sidelined in week 2 against the Buffalo Bills, as he took a head first dive to try and secure a first down with his head smashing into Damar Hamlin’s knee. 

There were many questioning whether Tua should even make a return to the NFL after his third concussion in the league, but he has dedicated his life to the game and insisted this week that he won’t be forced off the field.

One man buzzing for Tagovailoa’s return is eight-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill, who has struggled individually since the Dolphins QB1 was ruled out. 

“We’re back, baby. Strike up the (f****ng) band, we’re back, baby.” Hill said. “Start me this week, baby. Let’s go.”

Hill had a huge grin on his face when he conducted his media duties ahead of week 8 and he was clearly emotional over his teammate and friend’s return to the pitch.    

“He’s the franchise. Anybody that doesn’t see that or doesn’t believe it, go to another team,” Hill said. “I missed the dude bro. Me and him connected on a few deep shots today. I missed that. I told him I got to take him and his wife to dinner because I missed him so much.”

“It almost made me cry today just having him in the lineup, having him call plays, having him direct the offense, like just hearing his voice. I know that sounds crazy, but he’s a big part of this team.”

After 154 receiving yards in his first two games of the season, Hill managed just 140 yards in his next four matches without Tagovailoa and 0 touchdowns during a difficult period for the wideout.

With just one win without their franchise quarterback this season, the Dolphins will be excited for Tua to return this weekend against the Cardinals but all eyes will be on the quarterback’s contact throughout the game.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC.
