Is Miami’s Jimmy Butler playing tonight vs. the Portland Trail Blazers?

Zach Wolpin
After a loss on Tuesday vs. the Warriors, the Miami Heat are 39-33 this season. That is seventh in the Eastern Conference and the team is one game out of sixth. However, there are only 10 games left in the 2023-24 season. Including a matchup tonight at home vs. the Trail Blazers. 

In their last game, all-star SF Jimmy Butler was out with an illness. The 34-year-old was a late addition to the injury report on Tuesday and Butler missed his 22nd game of the season. Miami’s X account on social media posted an updated injury report for tonight’s game vs. the Blazers. Jimmy Butler (illness) is listed as probable. Expect to see him in action tonight vs. Portland.

Jimmy Butler is probable to play tonight vs. the Blazers


The 2023-24 season is Jimmy Butler’s fifth with the Miami Heat. In 50 games, Butler is averaging (21.4) points, (5.4) rebounds, (4.8) assists, and (1.4) steals. Additionally, his (,415) three-point percentage is the highest of his career. He is selective about when he takes his threes but is knocking them down extremely efficiently. Miami missed having Butler last game in a 113-92 loss to the Warriors at home. Luckily, Butler is listed as probable to play vs. the Trail Blazers.

It was reported that Butler was a limited participant at practice on Thursday and did some drills. The 34-year-old might not be 100 percent but he is healthy enough to not miss another game. With a win vs. the Blazer tonight, Miami is that much closer to potentially moving up to the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference. If that happened, the Heat would luck out and not have to compete in the play-in tournament.


Miami would love to avoid the play-in tournament but they’re ready for the challenge if it comes to that. Last season, Miami was in the play-in and won the games they needed to get the 8th seed. The Heat upset the #1 seed Bucks in the first round and then made a run to the NBA Finals. Sadly, they lost to the Denver Nuggets. Despite that, the Heat is a proven team in the postseason and that’s when Jimmy Butler shines the brightest. He was built for the playoffs and has thrived in that leadership role for Miami. Butler has averaged (27.1) points in each of Miami’s last two postseason appearances.

Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
