Miami’s Bam Adebayo continues to become more confident in his three-point efficiency

Zach Wolpin
On Sunday, the Heat won 119-107 vs. the Wizards to improve their record to 41-33 this season. Miami is just one game out of sixth in the Eastern Conference. Only the top six seeds make the postseason without having to compete in the play-in tournament. Their final eight games of the season are extremely important if they want to make that happen. 

In March, starting center Bam Adebayo decided he wanted to start shooting more threes in games. While his attempts per game are limited, Adebayo is knocking down shots from range more confidently. The three-time all-star said, “It’s time for the tides to shift.” Since then, the 26-year-old has found ways to take more threes in game situations.

Can Bam Adebayo continue to use his three-point efficiency as another trick in his arsenal?


For most of his career in the NBA, Miami’s Bam Adebayo hasn’t incorporated a three-point shot into his game. The big man can make jump shots but has chosen to stay away from taking multiple threes. That was until about mid-March when Adebayo said he felt like taking more shots from range. Adebayo did exactly that and has been on a solid shooting streak recently. In his last nine games, Adebayo is 9-16 from beyond the arc. An outstanding (.563) percent in those nine games.

In 2023-24, Adebayo is hitting threes at a career-high (.333) percent. The big man was just 1 of 14 from beyond the arc in 54 games before his shooting streak started. He’s also set new career highs of (10) made threes and (30) attempted threes in a season. Adebayo says the key to continue shooting thress is confidence and seeing his shot go in. Expect to see shots from deep as a regular part of his game moving forward.


It’s not that Bam Adebayo can’t make threes. The big man is just selective of when he takes them. Shooters want to be confident when they are attempting threes. Now that Adebayo is seeing them go in regularly, he has the confidence to attempt threes without hesitation. For his career, Adebayo’s three-point percentage is (.196). You can’t blame him for not taking threes in the past. Now, Adebayo is trusting his shot and is seeing the benefits of his work.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

