Miami May Have The Best Offer For Damian Lillard

Owen Jones
The Damian Lillard trade saga seems like it will never end until a deal is done and Miami seems to be the likely destination.

 

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Portland is not infatuated with what Miami would possibly give in return, but it may be the best offer they can get. There is still no timetable of when the Trailblazers will deal Lillard. The Blazers have said that their decision could take months and may not wait till the start of the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Blazers are seemingly looking for at least four first round picks and a two rather good players for Lillard. The price may be steep but it is warranted on what Lillard can do on the court. For that trade to go through a third team would likely have to get involved.

Some can argue that a deal may not get done because of Portland’s high asking price. For other superstars that requested a trade, it took then quite some time to get a deal done. Kevin Durant is a prime example. Durant requested a trade then still played for the Nets before getting traded mid-season to the Phoenix Suns.

These types of trades take time, and there is optimism they will get a deal done for Lillard’s sake. He has given so much to this organization, so the least they could do is give him what he wants in terms of a trade. Miami is seen as the favorite to land Damian Lillard in a trade according to offshore sportsbooks.

If the Heat were to acquire Lillard they would instantly be on of the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference. Currently the Miami heat are +900 to win the 2024 NBA Finals according to Florida sportsbooks.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
