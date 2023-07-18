NBA

Miami Heat View Tyler Herro As More Valuable In A Trade Than Tyrese Maxey

Author image
Owen Jones
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
1400299411.0
1400299411.0

According to reports, the Miami Heat think that their talented young guard Tyler Herro would have more value in a trade than Philadelphia 76ers Tyrese Maxey.

 

Of course, Herro’s own team would say such a thing as they have noted that he is available via trade if the right deal comes up. Herro is expected to be the main piece in a potential Damian Lillard trade. It is not surprising that they think Herro has more value than Maxey. On the other side, 76ers GM Darryl Morey once said that he would not trade Tyrese Maxey for prime Michael Jordan.

The Miami Heat are +900 to win the NBA Finals according to Florida sportsbooks.

https://images2.minutemediacdn.com/image/upload/c_crop,w_4621,h_2599,x_0,y_0/c_fill,w_720,ar_16:9,f_auto,q_auto,g_auto/images/GettyImages/mmsport/thebiglead_en_international_web/01h5jqmqypqmt2knbyhd.jpg

Tyler Herro’s scoring prowess is undoubtedly his most prominent attribute. In his short NBA career, he has showcased an exceptional scoring touch, both from beyond the arc and driving to the basket. His ability to create his shot and excel in catch-and-shoot situations has made him a consistent offensive threat. On the other hand, while Tyrese Maxey has shown promise as a scorer, however, and is more seen as a combo guard.

The Philadelphia 76ers are +1600 to win the NBA Finals according to Pennsylvania sportsbooks.

It is important to note that trade values in the NBA can be subjective and can vary based on a team’s specific needs and long-term goals. Others may see Tyrese Maxey’s youth and potential for growth as more valuable in building for the future.

The perception of Tyler Herro as a more desirable asset in a trade than Tyrese Maxey is attributed to his established scoring ability, playoff experience, shooting efficiency, defensive potential, and proven track record in the league. However, it is worth emphasizing that both players have bright futures ahead. They are integral to their respective teams’ success. The NBA landscape is ever-changing, and these young talents will undoubtedly continue to shape the league for years to come.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones
Author Image

Owen Jones

Twitter Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
1400299411.0
NBA

LATEST Miami Heat View Tyler Herro As More Valuable In A Trade Than Tyrese Maxey

Author image Owen Jones  •  23min
rsz 95438 960
NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers Had Interest In Signing Dillon Brooks, According To Reports
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  23h

Dillon Brooks signed a 4-year, $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets earlier this month, cashing in on his free agency status. But there were other franchises that showed interest…

LeBron James all-time scoring leader-SportsLens.com
NBA
LeBron James Could Play Until He’s 50 Years Old, Says Kendrick Perkins
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 12 2023

LeBron James has a longevity and greatness that we have never seen in the NBA before. He will be entering his 21st season in the league when the upcoming campaign…

rsz dhdove5uwaemsq
NBA
San Antonio Spurs Legends Will Introduce Gregg Popovich At Hall Of Fame Induction
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 12 2023
Pascal Siakam 900x600 1
NBA
Orlando Magic Interested In Pascal Siakam
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 11 2023
GettyImages 1246095724 1
NBA
Miami May Have The Best Offer For Damian Lillard
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jul 11 2023
rsz 1200x0 1
NBA
NBA: Dillon Brooks Is Back And Talking Trash…Again
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jul 9 2023
Arrow to top