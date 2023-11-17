NBA

Miami Heat Are The Hottest Team In The NBA, Winners Of 7 Straight

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Miami Heat started off the 2023-24 NBA season with a whimper. Back to defend their Eastern Conference title from a year ago, Erik Spoelstra’s squad got out to a 1-4 start, and it looked as though the magic that got them through their deep playoff run last season was all but gone. But they’ve turned things around in a big way over the last two weeks, and are currently sitting in third place in the early standings in the East.

Miami Heat Are Winners Of 7 Games In A Row

While Miami was suffering their early season losses, it was Tyler Herro who was leading the scoring charge for the team. The sharp-shooting guard seemed to have a chip on his shoulder after all of the trade rumors and media talk regarding his future during the offseason, and he was averaging better than 25 points per game through the first seven for the Heat.

But in a similar fashion to last postseason, Herro’s absence has coincided with a winning streak. Miami was actually able to nab the first three games of the winning streak with Herro still in the lineup, before losing their star guard to an ankle injury that should sideline him for a few weeks.

They haven’t lost since he left. Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, and Jimmy Butler have all stepped up to lead the team in scoring in certain games, and the Heat are now sitting with a record of 8-4, a half-game behind the 76ers, and 1.5 behind the Celtics for the outright lead in the East.

Easier Schedule Has Meant More Wins

They’ve been aided a bit by their schedule. The first five games of the year featured contests against the Celtics, Bucks, and Timberwolves, which all resulted in losses. But lately they’ve had the honor of playing against teams like the Hornets, Wizards, and Grizzlies, allowing them to fatten their record against bottom feeding teams.

But 7 wins in a row is impressive no matter the level of their opponents, and the Heat have an added wrinkle to their run that makes it even more notable. Miami is in the middle of a stretch in which they play 9 of 10 games away from home, with each of their next five being road games. They’ll continue the road trip this weekend as they’ll play a back-to-back in Chicago against the Bulls, and then finish out with the Cavaliers, Knicks, and Nets to take us into Thanksgiving weekend.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
