Miami Dolphins: Tyreek Hill has hinted that he wants ‘out’ after an 8-9 season

The 2024 season did not go as planned for the Miami Dolphins. In 2023, the team finished 11-6 and made the playoffs. Despite a loss in the wildcard round to the Chiefs, the Dolphins felt confident about their team heading into 2024. An early concussion in 2024 forced starting QB Tua Tagovailoa to go on the IR.

With that, the Dolphins started the season 2-6 and fell short of making the playoffs. After a 32-20 loss to the Jets in Week 18, Miami finished the season 8-9. It’s the first time since 2019 that the team did not finish with a winning record. Speaking to the media after Sunday’s loss, Tyreek Hill had some interesting comments. Hill essentially told the Dolphins that he wanted to be traded. Will Hill be traded this offseason or can the Dolphins hash things out with their All-Pro WR?

Tyreek Hill all but told the Dolphins that he doesn’t want to be on the team moving forward

Tyreek Hill spoke on his future with the Dolphins after their final game of the season. (via @MiamiHerald) pic.twitter.com/Tr8TsaOP3t — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 6, 2025



After the 2021 season, the Chiefs traded WR Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. In return, the Chiefs received a first-round pick, a second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and one sixth-rounder. Upon acquiring Hill, the team signed him to a $120 million deal that reset the WR market at the time. Hill had 119 catches for 1,710 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022. The following season, Hill had his best statistical season as a pro. In 2023, Hill had 119 catches and led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns. That was his second straight season with first-team All-Pro honors.

Despite Hill’s success in his first two seasons, the team was not making a run in the playoffs. Something he was accustomed to in Kansas City. With injuries to the team in 2024, the Dolphins took a slight step back. Hill finished with under 1,000 receiving yards for the first time since 2019. Additionally, his six receiving touchdowns are tied for the lowest of his career since his rookie season. After the Dolphins’ Week 18 loss, Hill was unhappy talking to the media. The All-Pro said he wants “out” of Miami. We’ll see what the team can do this offseason to make their star WR happy. Hill is Miami’s best offensive player and they’re a different team without him.