Countries
×
United StatesUnited StatesUnited KingdomUnited KingdomDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhilippinesPhilippinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth AfricaIndiaIndiaVietnamVietnamIndonesiaIndonesia
The query length is limited to 70 characters
The query length is limited to 70 characters
Home News melvin gordon signs with the chiefs practice squad

Melvin Gordon Signs With the Chiefs Practice Squad

Author image

Updated

2 hours ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

2 min read

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Gordon 1

Free agent running back Melvin Gordon has just signed with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. 

He recently got released by the Denver Broncos last week. It was only a matter of time before somebody took a chance on the veteran.

Gordon now goes to yet another AFC West team. He started his career with the Los Angeles Chargers then signed to the Denver Broncos in 2020.

The move to Kansas City makes sense for both sides. The Chiefs do need added running back depth after Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered a high ankle sprain. For Gordon, he wanted to join a team to try and win a Super Bowl ring. He picked the right spot.

https://chiefswire.usatoday.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/70/2022/09/USATSI_19032132.jpg?w=1000&h=600&crop=1
Isaiah Pacheco

The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL. Sitting at a record of 9-2 adding a more experienced running back to the fold is a good move. The Chiefs are running out rookie Isiah Pacheco. He has been good with the opportunities he has been given, but maybe adding a veteran like Gordon could maximize the potential in this backfield.

In Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, the Chiefs ran out Ronald Jones who has not been active all year until this week. The Chiefs have a plan in mind and will eventually have three running backs that will all be involved.

https://cdn.vox-cdn.com/thumbor/Xv8vkxA7SCxouz4NdyxR0aaohG4=/0x0:2374x3560/1200x800/filters:focal(750x1450:1128x1828)/cdn.vox-cdn.com/uploads/chorus_image/image/70407958/1365052708.0.jpg
Jerick McKinnon

It seems like on the early down work will be mostly carried by Isiah Pacheco and Gordon while on third down it will be pass catching specialist Jerick McKinnon. It remains to be seen when Edwards-Helarie will get back.

The Kansas City Chiefs are overwhelmingly favorited to win the AFC West according to NFL betting sites. Adding a veteran running back like Melvin Gordon will further help them get prepared for a playoff run.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens