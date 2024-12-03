NFL

Marshon Lattimore’s first game with the Commanders could be in Week 15 when they travel to New Orleans

Zach Wolpin
After three straight losses, the Commanders got back on track with a 42-19 win in Week 13. The team is now 8-5 and is fighting to make the postseason. Ahead of the deadline on November 5, Washington traded with the Saints to veteran CB Marshon Lattimore. 

The 28-year-old was traded while he was injured and the Commanders knew that. However, Lattimore still hasn’t made his debut for Washington in 2024. He was traded after Week 9. Lattimore has missed the last four games for Washington. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Lattimore is on track to return in Week 15. The Commanders are on the road in Week 15 to face the Saints. It would be Lattimore’s first game back in New Orleans since the trade.

Marshon Lattimore could make his Commanders debut in Week 15 vs. the Saints


In the 2017 NFL draft, Marshon Lattimore was the 11th overall pick by the Saints out of Ohio State. He’s played and started in 97 career games in eight seasons for the Saints. At the deadline in Week 9, the team parted ways with the veteran CB and traded him to the Washington Commanders. Lattimore played seven games for the Saints in 2024. After a Week 9 win vs. the Giants, the Commanders were 7-2 and were first in the NFC East.

The team wanted to improve their defense and traded for veteran CB Marshon Lattimore. However, a hamstring injury has left Lattimore off the field for the last four games. Washinton has a bye in Week 14 but the 28-year-old is expected to return in Week 15. Lattimore’s last Pro Bowl season was in 2021 and he has just two interceptions in the last three seasons. He had 13 interceptions in his first five seasons. His production has taken a step back but Lattimore is still a starting CB in the NFL. He’ll likely make his Commanders debut in Week 15 when they are on the road vs. New Orleans.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

