Kendre Miller and Bub Means have been activated off the IR for the Saints ahead of Week 14

With a 21-14 loss at home to the Rams in Week 13, the Saints are 4-8 this season. After a loss to the Panthers in Week 9, the team fired head coach Dennis Allen. Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi was named the interim head coach and the Saints went on a small two-game win streak. That came to an end in Week 13 with their loss to the Rams.

In Week 14, New Orleans is on the road to face the 2-10 New York Giants. On Monday, the Saints activate two young offensive players to return from the IR. Kendre Miller and Bub Means have a chance to return this weekend against New York. Both players had been on the IR for the last four weeks.

Saints’ Kendre Miller and Bub Means could play in Week 14 vs. the Giants

#Saints HC Darren Rizzi also confirms that they will look to open RB Kendre Miller’s 21-day window for return this week. Said they may be able to do the same with WR Bub Means as well. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) December 2, 2024



Bub Means was a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft by the Saints out of Pittsburgh. The 23-year-old has played in seven games for New Orleans this season and has made one start. He has nine catches for 118 yards and a touchdown. Means was dealing with an ankle injury but has been activated off the IR. We’ll see what the rookie WR can do in the team’s final five games of the season.

Running back Kendre Miller has been activated off the IR as well for the Saints. Miller was a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of TCU by New Orleans. As a rookie, Miller played in eight games and made zero starts. In 2024, he has played in just two games due to a hamstring injury. He missed the first six games of the season but returned in Week 7. However, Miller injured his other hamstring in Week 8 and was placed on the IR again. The 22-year-old RB has a chance to return for the Saints in Week 14. Miller has only carried the ball nine times in 2024.