NFL

Kendre Miller and Bub Means have been activated off the IR for the Saints ahead of Week 14

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Kendre Miller Saints pic
Kendre Miller Saints pic

With a 21-14 loss at home to the Rams in Week 13, the Saints are 4-8 this season. After a loss to the Panthers in Week 9, the team fired head coach Dennis Allen. Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi was named the interim head coach and the Saints went on a small two-game win streak. That came to an end in Week 13 with their loss to the Rams.

In Week 14, New Orleans is on the road to face the 2-10 New York Giants. On Monday, the Saints activate two young offensive players to return from the IR. Kendre Miller and Bub Means have a chance to return this weekend against New York. Both players had been on the IR for the last four weeks.

Saints’ Kendre Miller and Bub Means could play in Week 14 vs. the Giants


Bub Means was a fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft by the Saints out of Pittsburgh. The 23-year-old has played in seven games for New Orleans this season and has made one start. He has nine catches for 118 yards and a touchdown. Means was dealing with an ankle injury but has been activated off the IR.  We’ll see what the rookie WR can do in the team’s final five games of the season.

Running back Kendre Miller has been activated off the IR as well for the Saints. Miller was a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft out of TCU by New Orleans. As a rookie, Miller played in eight games and made zero starts. In 2024, he has played in just two games due to a hamstring injury. He missed the first six games of the season but returned in Week 7. However, Miller injured his other hamstring in Week 8 and was placed on the IR again. The 22-year-old RB has a chance to return for the Saints in Week 14. Miller has only carried the ball nine times in 2024.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Marshon Lattimore Saints pic
NFL

LATEST Marshon Lattimore’s first game with the Commanders could be in Week 15 when they travel to New Orleans

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 03 2024
Kendre Miller Saints pic
NFL
Kendre Miller and Bub Means have been activated off the IR for the Saints ahead of Week 14
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 03 2024

With a 21-14 loss at home to the Rams in Week 13, the Saints are 4-8 this season. After a loss to the Panthers in Week 9, the team fired…

Isaac Guerendo 49ers pic
NFL
With two RBs on IR, 49ers rookie Isaac Guerendo will see a majority of the work to end the season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 03 2024

The 49ers were on the road for SNF in Week 13 against the Bills. It was a snowy game and San Francisco did not play well as a whole. They…

Azeez Al Shaair Texans pic
NFL
Texans’ Azeez Al-Shaair has been suspended three games for his hit on Trevor Lawrence in Week 13
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 03 2024
Jerry Jeudy Browns pic
NFL
Jerry Jeudy’s 235 receiving yards vs. the Broncos is the most for any player against their former team
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 03 2024
Jameis Winston Browns pic
NFL
Jameis Winston Set A New Cleveland Browns Franchise Record For Passing Yards In MNF Loss To Broncos
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Dec 03 2024
Justin Tucker Ravens pic
NFL
Ravens’ Justin Tucker is in the midst of his worst season as a kicker in the NFL
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Dec 02 2024
Arrow to top