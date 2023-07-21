Elon Musk’s venture into the realm of social media has been a turbulent ride thus far, with the somewhat eccentric billionaire cutting around 80% of the platform’s staff while also listing it as a private company.

Not many, if any, would have predicted Musk to pick a fight with Facebook’s (now Meta) chief architect Mark Zuckerberg, but his wildly unpredictable behaviour has largely proven successful up to this point given he is the richest person on the planet.

After posting a message on Twitter that he was “up for a cage fight” with Zuck – as he is colloquially referred to – the often introverted Meta CEO replied with the caption “send me location,” much to everyone’s surprise.